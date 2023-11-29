EU-funded ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ brings together newly-elected mayors in Moldova

More than 55 representatives of several Moldovan municipalities took part in the session ‘Mayors Prepared for the Future’, on 28 November.

The event was organised as part of the ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ initiative, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP.

The meeting was attended by mayors elected in this autumn’s elections. They learned about the perspectives provided by the M4EG initiative and opportunities to implement sustainable and effective projects for the communities they represent.

The event discussed the role of local authorities in the economic and social development of communities, successful implementation of energy efficiency projects, methods of attracting investment, the role of cultural events in the prosperity of communities, the development of public-private partnerships and much more.

Representatives of town halls also tested modern working tools, such as virtual reality equipment, with the help of which they were able to build city models, etc.

