Erasmus+ launches 2024 calls for mobility and cooperation in education, training, youth and sport – 35 calls opened for Ukraine

On 28 November 2023, the European Commission launched the calls for proposals under the Erasmus+ call for 2024.

With an increased budget of €4.3 billion for next year, Erasmus+ will continue to support transnational experiences of school pupils, students in higher education and vocational education and training. The programme also offers opportunities to adult learners, educators and staff, and young people in non-formal learning programmes.

In total, 35 calls have been opened for the participation of Ukrainian organisations as partners working in the fields of education, youth and sports. This year, two new actions – Capacity Building of Youth and Sport – were opened for participation of organisations from Ukraine, as well as nine others actions in the field of higher education.

“Erasmus+ will continue to stand with Ukraine, through projects that can, for instance, encourage incoming learning mobility, empower people fleeing the country with new skills, help to fight against disinformation, or promote the integration of refugees into a new educational system,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine said in a press release.

Erasmus+ is the EU programme that aims to support, through lifelong learning, the educational, professional and personal development of people in education, training, youth and sport, in Europe and beyond. It provides opportunities for learning mobility, projects and partnerships, policy development and cooperation. The Programme is inclusive for people of all ages and backgrounds and open to different types of organisations.

