Government Appoints Chief Marshal for Saskatchewan Marshals Service

CANADA, November 29 - Released on November 29, 2023

After a comprehensive search and hiring process, Robert Cameron has been appointed as the Chief Marshal of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service. The appointment will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

"We reviewed qualified applicants from across Canada for this position, and I want to thank all of them for taking part in the hiring process," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We are confident, based on the breadth of his experience and his in-depth understanding of provincial and municipal policing, that Mr. Cameron is the best candidate to lead the Saskatchewan Marshals Service forward."

Cameron graduated from Confederation College, Thunder Bay, in 1987 with a diploma in Law and Security Administration. He began his law enforcement career shortly afterwards when he joined Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources as a peace officer.

He went on to join the RCMP in 1989. Throughout his career with the RCMP he took part in a wide range of policing activities, including conducting criminal investigations; acting as the Officer in Charge of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit; and overseeing Provincial Support Services, which included Emergency Response Teams and Police Dog Services. Prior to retiring from Saskatchewan's "F" Division in 2018, Cameron's most recent roles with the RCMP, at the rank of Superintendent, included tenures as Federal Policing Officer and as Critical Incident Command Coordinator.

Shortly after retiring from the RCMP in 2018, he joined the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety as Executive Director of Policing. In 2019, he became Assistant Deputy Minister of Policing and Community Safety Services in the ministry, where he oversaw the launch and operation of Saskatchewan's Provincial Protective Services Branch.

As Chief Marshal, Cameron will be responsible for developing the Service in the lead-up to it becoming operational in 2026. Once the Service is launched, he will oversee approximately 70 officers, as well as additional support staff, who will provide law enforcement across Saskatchewan, conduct proactive investigations and support RCMP and municipal police operations.

"The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police would like to congratulate the newly appointed Chief Marshal of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President Richard Lowen said. "We look forward to working with the Chief Marshal to learn how this new service will enhance the work of existing law enforcement partners who are all members of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police."

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service will provide an enhanced law enforcement presence across Saskatchewan, with a focus on:

detecting, disrupting and deterring criminal activity in rural and remote areas experiencing high levels of crime;

enforcing federal and provincial statutes;

locating and apprehending high-risk and prolific offenders; and

conducting proactive enforcement actions and investigations related to farming and agriculture offenses such as cattle, crop, metal and farm chemical thefts and trespassing that may result in crop damage.

"We are happy to see this announcement today, as it's an important piece for progress toward this service becoming a reality," Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association Chair Keith Day said. "Rural crime is a growing challenge in the province and for our producers. We appreciate that this government is taking concrete steps to address the issue."

The marshals will also provide support to the RCMP, First Nations police, municipal police services and the Provincial Protective Services.

