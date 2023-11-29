Victoria Digital Marketing Continues to Give Back through Quarterly Website Donation Program
Victoria Digital Marketing, a leading digital solutions provider based in Victoria, British Columbia, announces its quarterly website donation program.
We believe in the power of digital technology to make a positive impact on our community.”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Digital Marketing, a leading digital solutions provider based in Victoria, British Columbia, is thrilled to announce the continued success of its quarterly website donation program. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to supporting local organizations and businesses by providing them with the essential digital tools they need to thrive online.
— Jessy Savage
As part of its ongoing philanthropic efforts, Victoria Digital Marketing recently participated in the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce auction, where they donated a custom-designed website to a lucky bidder. The auction, a prominent event in the local business community, allowed the company to contribute its expertise to a worthy cause while promoting the importance of a strong online presence.
In addition to the auction donation, Victoria Digital Marketing is proud to have completed two website donations as part of its quarterly program. The beneficiaries of these donations include a non-profit cat rescue organization dedicated to the welfare of feline companions and a local artist looking to showcase their work in the digital realm.
"We believe in the power of digital technology to make a positive impact on our community," said Jessy Savage, CEO and Founder of Victoria Digital Marketing. "Through our quarterly website donation program, we aim to empower local organizations and individuals with the digital tools they need to reach a wider audience and achieve their goals. It's our way of giving back to the community that has supported us."
Victoria Digital Marketing's team of skilled professionals worked closely with each beneficiary to tailor the websites to their specific needs, ensuring an online presence that aligns with their mission and brand identity.
The quarterly website donation program reflects Victoria Digital Marketing's dedication to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. The company looks forward to continuing its philanthropic initiatives and making a positive impact on the Greater Victoria area.
For more information about Victoria Digital Marketing and its quarterly website donation program (next available website is in April), visit www.victoriadigitalmarketing.com
Jessica Drummond
Victoria Digital Marketing
+1 250-589-4005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram