Steavin Martin Sentenced for Two Counts of Sexual Assault

November 28, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This afternoon, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews sentenced Steavin Martin to 35 years and one day of active jail time for a conviction of Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree. He was also sentenced to 20 years active jail time for his conviction of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, which runs concurrently with the exception of one day. 

Martin, 38, was convicted for sexually assaulting another resident in the early morning hours of May 7, 2022, in the bathroom of the Cordova Centerâ€”a halfway house for lower-level offenders.

The trial concluded on May 23, 2023, with a jury finding Martin guilty of Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matt Heibel at (907) 269-6300 or matt.heibel@alaska.gov

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

