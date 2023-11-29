Common analysis of direct RNA sequencinG CUrrently leads to misidentification of m5C at GCU motifs

The third Tombo method, “Sample Compare,” detects modifications by comparing the raw signals of two samples but is unable to predict the type of modification ( Stoiber et al, 2017 Preprint). Sample Compare can detect differing levels of modification between two biological samples, or it can detect putative modifications in a single sample through comparisons with unmodified RNA generated by in vitro transcription (IVT) or knockout/knockdowns of modifying enzymes. However, this is limited by the ability to generate IVT RNAs or knockout/knockdowns. Sample Compare has been used to detect native SARS-CoV-2 modifications relative to an IVT control, but the Sample Compare predictions differed from those generated with the Alternative Model ( Kim et al, 2020 ). Here, we identified a GCU motif that is a consistent false prediction of the Alternative Model across viral, bacterial, fungal, and animal RNA.

(A) Schematic showing how RNA molecules are directly sequenced with Oxford Nanopore Technologies, followed by basecalling of the signal data produced by changes in ionic current, mapping to a reference, and detection of modified bases. Adapted from “Nanopore Sequencing,” by BioRender.com (2022). Retrieved from https://app.biorender.com/biorender-templates . (B) Three most significantly enriched MEME suite motifs in the 10-nucleotide sequences surrounding the top 1,000 putative modifications detected by the Tombo 5-methylcytosine Alternative Model for B. malayi, D. ananassae, C. albicans, E. coli, A549 native RNA, and A549 in vitro transcribed RNA. The top five motifs are shown in Table S3.

Results

To broadly assess RNA modification patterns, RNA was isolated or existing data were used from diverse organisms including Brugia malayi FR3 (Animal: Nematode; 90 Mbp; 14,388 genes), Drosophila ananassae Hawaii (Animal: Insect; 220 Mbp; 23,553 genes), Candida albicans SC5314 (Fungi: Saccharomycetes; 15 Mbp; 6,271 genes), and Escherichia coli K-12 MG1655 (Bacteria: Gammaproteobacteria; 5 Mbp; 4,723 genes) (Blattner et al, 1997; Jones et al, 2004; Ghedin et al, 2007; Tvedte et al, 2021) (Table S1). The B. malayi, D. ananassae, and C. albicans libraries were prepared for ONT direct RNA sequencing with the standard protocol. Because ONT adapters require a poly(A) tail for annealing, E. coli total RNA was first polyadenylated using E. coli poly(A) polymerase before library preparation. This resulted in a larger proportion of ribosomal RNA present in the E. coli data (Table S1). Sequencing resulted in 822 Mbp B. malayi, 809 Mbp D. ananassae, 2.4 Gbp C. albicans, and 216 Kbp E. coli mapped reads (Table S1).

The Tombo Alternative Model detection method (Viehweger et al, 2019; Bilinovich et al, 2020; Kim et al, 2020; Zhang et al, 2020) was used to detect the cytosines that deviated from the canonical model and fell within the expected range for the m5C model. The methylated fraction of mapped reads that were predicted to have a m5C was identified at each cytosine and ranked from highest to lowest. The methylated fractions range from 0 to 1.0 across the entire transcriptome, so the number of m5C sites cannot be predicted as these results are not binary. The 1,000 most highly modified positions ranged between 0.85 and 1.0, meaning at least 85% of the reads at all 1,000 positions were predicted to be modified (Table S2).

Motifs associated with those cytosines that had the highest methylated fraction were detected using the MEME suite (Bailey et al, 2015) by inputting the 10-nucleotide sequences surrounding the predicted methylated cytosines and searching for enriched motifs between three and six nucleotides long. The most significant motif for all four organisms contained a GCU (Fig 1B) suggesting either an artifact or a m5C motif that spans multiple kingdoms of life. The latter would be similar to the DRACH motif observed for N6-methyladenosine (Harper et al, 1990; Dominissini et al, 2012; Schwartz et al, 2013; Parker et al, 2020). However, our analysis of the publicly available native A549 RNA (Chen et al, 2021 Preprint) and in vitro transcribed RNA from A549 cells (McCormick et al, 2023 Preprint) also indicated methylation of the GCU motif in both samples (Fig 1B). Given that the latter is in vitro transcribed and thus fully unmodified, this result suggests a high degree of false-positive predictions, particularly at GCU motifs. Several other motifs were frequently returned in the top 1,000 sequences analyzed with MEME, including UUC, AAACAC, GG, and CC (Table S3). Although the number of putative modified GCU sites varied by the organism, all organisms had over four times as many putative modified GCU sites as any other motif in the top 1,000 predicted modified positions. Compared to every other 3-mer with a central cytosine, GCU had higher methylated fractions across all samples analyzed, including in vitro transcribed SARS-CoV-2 RNA (Kim et al, 2020) and in vitro transcribed “curlcake” constructs that lack modified bases (Liu et al, 2019) (Figs S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8, and S9). SARS-CoV-2 native RNA and in vitro transcribed RNA are indistinguishable with respect to the frequency distribution of the methylated fraction at GCU motifs (Figs S7 and S8).

Figure S1. Histogram of A549 native RNA methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

Figure S2. Histogram of A549 in vitro transcription RNA methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

Figure S3. Histogram of B. malayi methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

Figure S4. Histogram of D. ananassae methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

Figure S5. Histogram of C. albicans methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

Figure S6. Histogram of E. coli methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

Figure S7. Histogram of SARS-CoV-2 native RNA methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

Figure S8. Histogram of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro transcription RNA methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

Figure S9. Histogram of curlcake synthetic sequence methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.

To further support that erroneous predictions were occurring with the Tombo Alternative Model detection method, the 11.7-kbp Sindbis virus (SINV) RNA genome was in vitro transcribed and compared with native viral RNA from infected JW18 insect cells, which contains modified bases (Bhattacharya et al, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022). At 11.7 kbp, the Sindbis virus RNA is easily prepared by IVT and is long enough to have enough GCUs to undertake the analysis. Liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) confirmed the absence of modified bases in the in vitro transcribed SINV RNA (Table S4). Sequencing resulted in 320-kbp native SINV and 1.38 Mbp of IVT SINV sequence reads (Table S1), which were analyzed separately for m5C modifications using the Tombo Alternative Model. Because SINV has a more limited number of sites and only contains 146 GCU sites and 2,970 total cytosines, a top 1,000 putative modification site analysis is uninformative. Whereas in whole organisms, the lowest methylated fraction in the top 1,000 putative modified sites is 0.85, in the virus, the lowest methylated fraction is 0.1. Conversely, if we only use sites that are at least 85% methylated, we would only have 14 positions for a motif analysis, which is insufficient. Therefore, instead of the motif-based analysis of the top 1,000 putative modification sites, all 3-mers with a central cytosine in the viral genome were analyzed individually for the IVT and native SINV RNA. The methylated fraction in GCU motifs tended to be higher than any other 3-mer in the SINV RNA, in the IVT RNA, and also in all other samples examined (Figs 2A and S10 and S11). The median predicted methylated fraction for GCU sites was 1.2–2.7-fold higher relative to non-GCU context cytosines in B. malayi, D. ananassae, C. albicans, E. coli, SINV, A549 cells, and SARS-CoV-2, as well as multiple IVT-prepared RNA samples that are fully unmodified (Fig 2B).

Figure 2. Methylated fractions predicted by the Tombo Alternative Model for 5-methylcytosine. (A) Density plots of the methylated fraction at all 3-mers containing a central cytosine in native and in vitro transcription viral RNA. Cytosine positions were filtered for depth >10 and methylated fraction >0 in both in vitro transcription and native samples. Histograms are available in Figs S10 and S11. (B) Boxplot showing distributions of the methylated fractions detected by the Tombo 5-methylcytosine Alternative Model. The methylated fraction was extracted for cytosines with a depth >100 except in the lower depth Sindbis virus samples, where cytosines with a depth >10 were retained. Methylated fractions were grouped based on the non-GCU and GCU sequence context. Statistical significance based on P-value from a two-tailed Z test and Cohen’s d effect size.

Figure S10. Histogram of Sindbis virus native RNA methylated fractions detected by the Tombo Alternative Model. Results plotted with R v4.0.3 using a bin width of 0.025.