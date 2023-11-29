Submit Release
Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Flags to be Raised to Full-Staff

    JOSH GREEN, M.D.

 
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

  

FLAGS TO RETURN TO FULLSTAFF 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

November 29, 2023  

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi State flag be returned to normal protocols effective Thursday morning, November 30, 2023. 

The flags were ordered lowered to half-staff on October 20, in mourning the lives being lost in the ongoing Middle East conflict, be continued in respect for the victims of the October 25 gun violence in Lewiston, Maine and in observance of President Joseph Biden’s order that flags be lowered out of respect for the memory of late former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. 

# # # 

 

Media Contacts: 

Erika Engle  

Press Secretary  

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai'i  

Office: 808-586-0121 

Email: [email protected] 

  

Makana McClellan    

Director of Communications    

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi   

Cell: 808-265-0083 

Email: [email protected] 

