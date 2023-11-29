Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Flags to be Raised to Full-Staff

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

FLAGS TO RETURN TO FULL–STAFF

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 29, 2023

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi State flag be returned to normal protocols effective Thursday morning, November 30, 2023.

The flags were ordered lowered to half-staff on October 20, in mourning the lives being lost in the ongoing Middle East conflict, be continued in respect for the victims of the October 25 gun violence in Lewiston, Maine and in observance of President Joseph Biden’s order that flags be lowered out of respect for the memory of late former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

