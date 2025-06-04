Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Signs Bills to Protect Earnings of Youth Performers

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN ACTS TO PROTECT EARNINGS OF YOUTH PERFORMERS

June 4, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed House Bill 874 into law; an impactful piece of legislation aimed at safeguarding the earnings of child and youth performers from mismanagement, exploitation and abuse. Joining him for the bill signing was young actress Maia Kealoha, star of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” live-action film, representing the next generation of Hawai‘i’s entertainment talent. The enactment of this law aligns with efforts in other states to ensure that minors in the entertainment industry can access their earnings when they reach legal age.

“Hawai‘i is fortunate to have so much emerging talent making it to the big stage,” said Governor Green. “By signing HB 874 into law, we are committing not only to protecting local talent, but also supporting keiki who are entering and pursuing a career in entertainment by enforcing measures that protect their earnings from misuse. This law could also serve as a model for protecting minors in other fast-growing spaces — like sports and social media.”

HB 874, now Act 173, requires a parent or legal guardian to create a trust fund for the benefit of the child performer before the child begins their first employment in the entertainment industry. Under this act, the trust fund must be maintained and employers are required to deposit at least 15% of the child’s gross earnings into the account.

“This law will protect Hawai‘i’s keiki performers by ensuring that a portion of their income is set aside in a trust they can access when they become an adult. Many other states already have similar protections, and I’m pleased that Hawai‘i is taking this important step. Mahalo to the community advocates who supported this bill,” said Representative Mike Lee, (House District 50, Kailua, portion of Kāne‘ohe Bay), who introduced the measure.

This initiative underscores Hawai‘i’s dedication to protecting young performers in a state where the performing arts and culture sectors continue to grow. The measure draws from the example set by the California Child Actor’s Bill, commonly known as the Coogan Law, or Coogan’s Law, to provide financial security and rights for minors in the entertainment industry. By enacting this bill, Hawai‘i affirms its commitment to support the well-being and safety of our keiki who choose to pursue a career in entertainment.

“Getting to be part of a Disney movie has been a dream come true — but it’s also a job. I’m really happy that Hawai‘i now has a law to help protect kids like me who are working in movies or shows. It means that when we grow up, we’ll have something saved for our future. Mahalo to Governor Green and everyone who helped pass this law — it shows that you care about keiki chasing big dreams and doing it safely.” said Maia Kealoha, Actress (“Lilo” in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch”)

Governor Green further expresses his intention to support Hawai‘i’s film industry, by revealing his intention to veto a bill that would allow tax credits for the film production and other industries, to sunset. “I believe in the tax credit for film personally, and vetoing the bill will keep them at the $50 million per year,” he said. “I’d like to see a bill crafted that expands the credit for films that focus on local culture or have a local Hawai‘i connection, or have cultural significance. I want to see the film industry continue to increase.”

Photos from today’s bill signing, courtesy Office of the Governor, are available here.

Video from the event can be viewed here.

