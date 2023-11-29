Leading Lidar Technology Innovator Ommatidia Launches MaPALDA Project Marking New Era for Automotive LiDAR
$8 million-dollar cooperative international project focused on developing autonomous vehicles as well as in-cabin safety and comfortMADRID, SPAIN, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ommatidia LiDAR today announced the successful launch of the MaPALDA Project, a venture poised to define the future of automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR). The $8 million MaPALDA Project is supported by a consortium of key international partners.
Ommatidia LiDAR is joined in this effort by Dongwon Industries Ltd., IDNEO, Hangyang University, ALC Net, ViewNyx and Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV). Cutting-edge laser integration research will be combined with Ommatidia LiDAR’s highly scalable massively parallel sensor architecture, positioning the project to achieve new levels of 3D sensing performance in long-range and in-cabin applications. This project is financially supported by The Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) and the Korean Institute of Advancement of Technology (KIAT).
The International collaboration brings together pioneers in photonics technology, experts in smart high-volume manufacturing, and end-users from Spain and South Korea—a great opportunity to blend expert innovation and scalability.
“Thanks to the consortium’s joint strengths and the industrial backing of the national coordinators IDNEO and Dongwon Industries Ltd., we are laying the ground for LiDAR to enter the automotive application field,” said CEO and co-founder of Ommatidia LiDAR, Dr. Eduardo Margallo Balbás. “Autonomous vehicles are now a reality and not just an idea on paper. We are addressing specific challenges such as scalability and limited resolution in long-range imaging. It is vital to ensure enhanced data accuracy, reliability, and safety, especially in challenging weather conditions.”
Dr. Margallo continued, “With our partners, we see incredible LiDAR potential for in-cabin functionality. LiDAR can provide high resolution, vital sign monitoring, and broad viewing angles. We are dedicated to providing the best technology for passenger safety and elevated comfort inside autonomous vehicles.”
Project goals will focus on advancing Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology. The new products emerging from this extensive R&D initiative will usher a new era in automotive LiDAR.
About Ommatidia LiDAR
Ommatidia LiDAR has a reputation for its groundbreaking work in the field of LiDAR technology. The company is an international resource for 3D LIDAR and Optical Metrology solutions, Photonics, and Advanced Optical Instruments. Its current solution, which has evolved to collect data through a large array of parallel sensors that mimic the eyes of insects, is transforming several industries. Ommatidia LiDAR’s goal is to achieve the scalability and reliability required for larger markets.
For more information visit www.ommatidia-lidar.com
