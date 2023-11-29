Esstart Event Platform Debuts Instant Spotlight, the First-Ever Live Streaming Photo Wall for Events
US Senator Richard Blumenthal becomes first user of this fun engagement featureDARIEN, CONN., UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esstart, a technology company focused on event engagement, today announced the debut of Instant Spotlight, the first-ever live streaming photo wall for events. Instant Spotlight enables the crowdsourcing of photos and video uploads from guests. And, in a surprise occurrence, US Senator Richard Blumenthal made his own debut on Instant Spotlight as the first user of the feature.
"Instant Spotlight enables everyone to savor every moment together,” said Chetanprakash “CP” Heda, the founder and CEO of Esstart. “You can see your event from every perspective. I’m thrilled that Senator Blumenthal was able to participate and become our inaugural user of this exciting feature."
Heda met Senator Blumenthal at The Stamford Partnership’s UnGala, a forum celebrating local entrepreneurs, which was also attended by Stamford Mayor, Caroline Simon. At the event, Senator Blumenthal spoke about his support for small technology start-ups, and the importance of creating a tech hub in the state of Connecticut, and lower Fairfield County in particular. He looks to Esstart as an example of such a technological innovation startup.
Heda and the Senator took a selfie, which was immediately posted to Instant Spotlight. “The Senator seemed very pleased,” Heda added.
Esstart offers event organizers an array of digital games, activities and tools to engage all guests simultaneously. Its proprietary software automates engagement and replaces the boredom of stale conferences and parties with shared moments of delight.
Esstart is initially targeting event hosts planning large celebrations of 75+ people, such as weddings, birthdays, reunions and corporate parties. However, the technology can accommodate events of any size and type.
The idea for Esstart was born when Heda hosted a large gathering of 175 diverse guests. He wanted to avoid cliques and bring people together but struggled to find modern tools to actively engage the entire group simultaneously. With his tech background, Heda built custom games and activities himself. Guests loved them and continued asking to use them for their own events months later.
For more information on the one-stop shop for party entertainment, visit www.esstart.com.
