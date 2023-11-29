Engine Technology Forum to Host Virtual Event Exploring Renewable Fuel Use in Back-up Power Generation

Washington, D.C., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) will host the virtual event Backup Power Solutions and Renewable Fuels, a Critical Piece of the Energy Equation on December 14 at 2pm Eastern. All interested parties are welcome to attend free of charge.

The upcoming event will feature Greg Lamberg from Peterson Power Systems, Matt Leuck from Neste, and Tammy Klein from Transport Energy Strategies. They will discuss how internal combustion engines and renewable low carbon fuels are a key part of the nation’s energy strategy.

“Our electric power system faces unprecedented challenges including necessary transmission line upgrades, frequent natural disasters and weather-related events, as well as an overall greater reliance on electricity. When you add on the transition to more intermittent renewable fuels like wind and solar, ensuring continuous electrical power to communities and businesses is even more important than before,” says ETF’s Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

Recent reports from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) indicate that a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of insufficient electricity supply during peak winter conditions. Prolonged, wide-area cold snaps threaten the reliable performance of bulk power system generation and the availability of the natural gas used by many generators.

In the Western United States, devastating wildfires shut off grid power and threaten communities, as was the case in Del Norte, California where they successfully and rapidly deployed backup generators to restore vital electrical power to the 27,000 residents.

As the nation pursues aggressive climate change mitigation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it must simultaneously ensure resilience and reliability from natural disasters and other events to ensure access to life-saving electricity. The use of low carbon renewable fuels and internal combustion engines in backup generators brings a proven means to ensure continuous electrical supply with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

There is no cost to attend the virtual event, however registration is required through this link: https://enginetechforum.webex.com/weblink/register/r54cffeba26ef301843d3f368b17498dd

