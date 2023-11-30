Introducing The SACA (Semi-Professional Athlete & Coaches Association): Pioneering Excellence in the Business of Sports
Today marks the official launch of The SACA , a visionary organization dedicated to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and advancing excellence in the dynamic world of sports business.
About The SACA:
The SACA is founded on the principles of elevating the sports business landscape by bringing together athletes, sports industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders who play a crucial role in shaping the future of the sports industry. The association aims to:
1. Facilitate Collaboration: The SACA provides a platform for collaboration, networking and knowledge-sharing among professionals in the sports business sector.
2. Drive Innovation: As a catalyst for innovation, The SACA seeks to explore and promote cutting-edge technologies, business models, and strategies that enhance the sports industry’s overall success.
3. Professional Development: The association is committed to fostering the professional growth of its members through educational programs, workshops, and mentorship opportunities.
Leadership Team:
President and CEO, Danita Harris, CAP has over 25 years of financial and business planning experiences including partnering with athletes in their financial management, risk management, as well as their for-profit and nonprofit business endeavors. As the CEO of an athlete-first wealth management firm, Harris has led initiatives including education on asset security and building marketable brands for athletes.
Founding Vision:
“The SACA is not just an association; it’s a movement to redefine the business of sports,” said President Danita Harris, CAP. “In this new NIL Era, we believe that by bringing together the brightest minds and innovators in the industry and support industries, we can shape a future where sports businesses thrive, innovate, and contribute positively to the global community.”
Membership Opportunities:
The SACA invites athletes from collegiate and beyond, coaches, athletic directors, and sports industry professionals, alongside athlete first businesses and other stakeholders in the sports business sector to join in shaping the future of the industry. Membership benefits include access to exclusive events, industry insights, and a collaborative network of like minded individuals.
Get Involved:
For more information about The SACA, membership opportunities, and upcoming events, please contact:
The SACA Front Office
thesacassociation@gmail.com
About The SACA
At The SACA, our mission is to empower sports industry professionals with the strategic foresight, innovative thinking, and actionable plans needed to achieve their full potential. The SACA envisions a world where every sports industry professional, regardless of its popularity in size of name or sport, has the clarity, strategy, and resilience to prosper in an ever-evolving business landscape. We aspire to be the beacon of innovative thinking, guiding businesses to achieve sustainable growth, maximize opportunities, and meet the challenges of tomorrow. We help athletes get paid after the game ends.
