Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,403 in the last 365 days.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Welcomes Andrew Whitman as Climate and Forest Carbon Specialist

MAINE, November 29 - Back to current news.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Welcomes Andrew Whitman as Climate and Forest Carbon Specialist

November 29, 2023
Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is pleased to announce the newest addition to its Forest Policy & Management Division, Andrew (Andy) Whitman, who will be stepping into the Climate and Forest Carbon Specialist role.

Augusta, Maine - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is pleased to announce the newest addition to its Forest Policy & Management Division, Andrew (Andy) Whitman, who will be stepping into the Climate and Forest Carbon Specialist role.

Bringing a wealth of experience in forest science, conservation, and management in New England and Maine, Andy's diverse background encompasses roles as a field researcher, project manager, strategic planner, program leader, and policy developer. His extensive collaboration with stakeholders, including industry, academia, government, and conservation groups, has uniquely positioned him as a leader in addressing complex issues related to policy, economics, sustainability, certification, biodiversity, and ecosystem services. Andy has played a pivotal role in projects directly addressing climate science and policy.

Having dedicated a significant portion of his career to Manomet, a prominent conservation science nonprofit, Andy holds a Master of Science degree in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Maine. His wealth of knowledge, extensive experience, and thoughtful approach make him a valuable addition to the DACF Maine Forest Service.

Related Documents

Photo: Andrew (Andy) Whitman

You just read:

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Welcomes Andrew Whitman as Climate and Forest Carbon Specialist

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more