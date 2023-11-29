MAINE, November 29 - Back to current news.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Welcomes Andrew Whitman as Climate and Forest Carbon Specialist

November 29, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is pleased to announce the newest addition to its Forest Policy & Management Division, Andrew (Andy) Whitman, who will be stepping into the Climate and Forest Carbon Specialist role.

Bringing a wealth of experience in forest science, conservation, and management in New England and Maine, Andy's diverse background encompasses roles as a field researcher, project manager, strategic planner, program leader, and policy developer. His extensive collaboration with stakeholders, including industry, academia, government, and conservation groups, has uniquely positioned him as a leader in addressing complex issues related to policy, economics, sustainability, certification, biodiversity, and ecosystem services. Andy has played a pivotal role in projects directly addressing climate science and policy.

Having dedicated a significant portion of his career to Manomet, a prominent conservation science nonprofit, Andy holds a Master of Science degree in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Maine. His wealth of knowledge, extensive experience, and thoughtful approach make him a valuable addition to the DACF Maine Forest Service.

Photo: Andrew (Andy) Whitman