SLAM Bio Secures Early Investment for First-in-Class Antibody Programs

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLAM BioTherapeutics, Inc., a promising biotechnology company, dedicated to novel oncology and autoimmune therapies, announces a seed round of over $8 Million to advance its portfolio of antibodies. The company’s suite of antibodies targets a novel cell surface receptor expressed in the tumor microenvironment.

Leading the investment was Schwartz Capital Group. The funds raised will support SLAM Bio’s pre-clinical development efforts and facilitate Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies for its lead asset.

SLAM Bio was co-founded by distinguished cancer researcher Dr. Steven Rosen, Emeritus Director of Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, veteran biotech executive Rick Heinick and Prof. Idit Shachar from the Weizmann Institute. The company is targeting the signaling lymphocytic activation molecule (SLAM) family of receptors, which modulate myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), B regulatory and T regulatory cells and associated activation of cytotoxic T and Natural Killer cells. A recent publication, CD84 is a regulator of the immunosuppressive microenvironment underscores the potential against hematologic malignancies with these therapeutic antibodies.

Rick Heinick, Chairman of SLAM Bio, commented, “These advances are a textbook case of how new discoveries from a seemingly well-explored area of bioscience can lead to breakthrough therapies for patients with hematologic and solid tumor cancers. This team has demonstrated remarkable capability to execute, and we are excited about the future here.”

“SLAM Bio’s portfolio of novel antibodies has demonstrated promising preclinical results with the potential to curb the growth and spread of a broad spectrum of cancers. We are excited to be a part of this important mission,” remarked Ted Schwartz, founder of Schwartz Capital Group and a lymphoma survivor.

About SLAM Bio

SLAM Bio is a pre-clinical stage biotech company developing first-in-class therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. SLAM Bio’s lead asset targets a novel cell surface receptor in the tumor microenvironment and has demonstrated significant tumor regression in multiple different in vivo tumor models.