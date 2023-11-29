Female Led Social Media Agency Awarded Top Digital Marketing Agency in Miami
I am so honored to have Plastics Media recognized as one of the top marketing agencies in Miami. I honestly could not have done this without the incredible women who work with me.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastics Media is proud to have been awarded one of Miami’s top Digital Marketing Agencies. Aroon Duncanson founded Plastics Media in 2019 to support aesthetic practices who did not have the time or focus to manage their own social media accounts. Since its launch, the female founded social media agency has worked with some of the biggest aesthetic practitioners in South Florida, like Iani Silvera founder of the Bella Vida Instant BBL, and have garnered their clients over 100 million views on TikTok alone, as well as landing one of her clients, Alicia Shapira on CBS The Doctors. Plastics Media hit a recent milestone of bringing in over seven figures of revenue in the last 3 years, with year over year triple digit revenue growth since its founding.
— Aroon Duncanson, Plastics Media founder and CEO
About Plastics Media
Plastics Media is a social media agency, based in Miami, founded in 2019 by Aroon Duncanson. They have a niche market of aesthetic clientele, ranging from injectors, plastic surgeons, permanent makeup artists and medical spas. Plastics Media mainly focuses on Instagram and TikTok management, where they have seen major success for their clients.
To learn more, visit www.plastics-media.com.
###
For more information about Plastics Media, contact the company here:
Plastics Media
Aroon Duncanson
aroon@plastics-media.com
804 NW 21 Terrace, Suite 101
Miami, FL 33127
Aroon Duncanson
Plastics Media
aroon@plastics-media.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok