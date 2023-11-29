Submit Release
Petition Audit of Lewis & Clark Public School District Completed

A citizen-initiated petition audit of the Lewis & Clark Public School District has been completed by the State Auditor. The audit did not identify any significant areas of concern. 

The opportunities for improvement noted in the audit included segregation of financial duties, which is common among entities, an opportunity to change the investments in an endowment fund, as well as an opportunity to better utilize accounting software. The last two items have already been addressed by the District.  

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Lewis and Clark Public School District petition request had 125 signatures.

The full report can be found here.

