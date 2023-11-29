Point One Navigation Expands its Polaris Precise Positioning Network to Great Britain

Brings the Most Accurate, Reliable, and Developer-Friendly RTK Network to the Great Britain for Automotive, Robotics, and Infrastructure Inspection Applications

San Francisco and London, UK – Nov 29, 2023 - Point One Navigation, a provider of precision location for advanced driver assistance (ADAS), robots, delivery, and infrastructure inspection has expanded its precision location solutions to cover all of Great Britain. This marks another significant milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to bring precise location everywhere.

Point One has integrated Ordnance Survey (OS net)’s base stations into the Polaris Network to bring a new level of accuracy, precision, reliability and interoperability to the UK. Point One’s affordable, accurate and reliable precise location are now available within this region, creating a huge potential waiting to be unlocked by application developers in ADAS, robotics and mapping, among others.

“Ordnance Survey was a perfect partner on Point One’s quest to bring reliable, precise positioning to the globe. The addition of OS net’s base stations to the Polaris network will bring the advanced positioning capabilities that our industries and innovators need,” said James Mactavish, Partner Channel Manager from Ordnance Survey.

Polaris: an ever-expanding network that brings cm-accurate GNSS everywhere

Point One’s Polaris™ is an innovative RTK corrections network that enables cm-level accurate GNSS positioning. Polaris has recently extended coverage to now include the UK, further expanding the reach of its global RTK network which includes the entire United States, EU, Australia, Canada and now the UK. This global service works seamlessly across all major markets.

Existing Polaris customers are able to utilize the UK integration immediately, at no additional cost.

Point One offers a complete, integrated location platform for accurate cost-effective drones, robotics, and ADAS applications

This technology is complemented by Point One’s FusionEngine software, which further integrates inertial measurement, wheel odometry, and additional sensors to achieve the desired level of precision, even in the complete absence of satellite signals.

Point One’s FusionEngine software and Polaris RTK is the ultimate combination for safe, cost-effective autonomy and robotics applications. Polaris supports all major GNSS constellations and has an extremely dense global network of base stations, increasing precision and providing fast acquisition time in more places. The network supports all modern navigation signals, maximizing compatibility and performance with all devices.

Application development made easy with GraphQL-based API

Point One is the first localization service with a modern, robust GraphQL-based API. It now takes only a few minutes to integrate Polaris RTK into developer-built applications. Point One is making it easy for software developers to integrate RTK into demanding applications, including Industrial Autonomy, Precision Agriculture, Logistics and Delivery, Robots and ADAS.

Even in the absence of cellular networks or in bandwidth constrained applications, Point One will be supporting State Space Representation (SSR) corrections delivered by L-band satellite in Q1 of next year.

“Point One Navigation wants precise location to be available everywhere. We are committed to bringing our Polaris RTK network to new markets and sectors, to enable existing and new applications that demand the most accurate, reliable and current location data possible. The expansion to the UK is another significant step in realizing this goal”, says Aaron Nathan, CEO and co-founder of Point One Navigation.

For more information about the Polaris Product visit https://pointonenav.com/polaris.

About Point One Navigation

Point One Navigation, headquartered in San Francisco, specializes in building precise location services with accuracy down to a few centimeters at a cost 100x less than existing solutions. State of the art sensor fusion techniques and a proprietary network of sensors enable Point One to determine location with unrivaled precision and cost. To learn more about Point One Navigation and its products, visit: www.pointonenav.com.



