USAF Selects Woolpert for Geospatial IT Contract to Support 448th Supply Chain Management Wing

The data will help the USAF evaluate the level of danger that external hazards may pose to the supply chain.

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 29, 2023) — Woolpert has been contracted by the U.S. Air Force to provide geospatial IT system support and management services for the Air Force Materiel Command’s 448th Supply Chain Management Wing (SCMW). Under this yearlong contract, Woolpert will assist the SCMW, the Air Force Sustainment Center, and the AFMC in applying geospatial technologies to identify risks to the USAF supply chain and help mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events, natural hazards, and the potential long-term impacts of climate change.

Headquartered at Tinker Air Force Base near Oklahoma City, the 448 SCMW serves as the wholesale supply chain manager for the USAF. The wing is responsible for the planning and execution of spares requirements for USAF aircraft, engines, and air defense systems, as well as supply chain readiness to partner nations.

Woolpert will provide geospatial IT capability development, training, modernization, and sustainment services that will be leveraged by the SCMW in its management of USAF logistics. Woolpert’s data analyses will help the USAF evaluate the level of danger that suppliers may be exposed to from external hazards.

Woolpert Vice President Matt Johnson said that Woolpert will assist the 448 SCMW in developing modern, advanced solutions to assist in understanding and securing the USAF’s extensive logistical network.

“Woolpert’s expertise in geospatial technology means that we are able to evaluate the U.S. Air Force supply chain from a spatial standpoint, utilizing advanced mapping software to model the proximity of suppliers to both real-time and forecasted environmental threats to a high degree of accuracy," Johnson said. “This contract will also enable further integration of emerging data analytics and emerging technology within the program and ensure that the 448th Supply Chain Management Wing can best sustain their operations despite challenging conditions.”

This task follows the recent geospatial IT system support and management contract awarded to Woolpert by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center in support of AFMC installations.

The contract is now underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.