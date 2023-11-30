Cority Digital Safety Solution Chosen by EDP for Enhanced Workplace Safety
Leading Portuguese energy company bolsters its global health and safety program with software provider’s integrated digital solutionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider, Cority, announced today its customer partnership in Portugal with a new customer, EDP. EDP is a leading global energy company, with operations in Europe, North America, South America, and APAC. The Portugal-based company sought an adaptable, integrated solution with mobile capabilities to manage its health and safety program across its global operations and selected Cority’s Safety solutions.
EDP is committed to leading the energy transition through a strong global investment in renewables as well as innovative and sustainable projects and solutions. The company already generates 85% of its electricity from renewables and commits to be all green by 2030. Another pillar of EDP’s sustainability agenda is the care for the health, safety, and well-being of its employees with a stated goal of “zero accidents and no personal harm. To engage and empower its employees to help achieve this goal, EDP looked for a global solution. Cority’s Safety Solution was chosen after extensive engagement with EDP’s business divisions because of its ease of use, mobile functionality, and ability to drive actionable insights to improve safety performance.
Safety solutions implemented at EDP include Risk Management and Audits & inspections. Features of these solutions that will provide immediate value to EDP’s programs include consistent recording and classification of incidents, near-misses and observations root cause analysis, and effective management and validation of corrective actions (CAPA). As part of its strategic vision to drive engagement with the safety program, EDP is also deploying Cority’s mobile application, myCority, to capture data points straight from the field.
“We warmly welcome EDP to our expanding European customer base which includes Airbus, Unilever, Aqualia and many leading global organisations in the region,” said Howard Pullman, Regional Business Development Director for Cority. “We’re delighted to support EDP’s strategic vision to be a global leader not just in environmental performance but in caring for the health and safety of its workforce. EDP is truly committed to its goals and is a pleasure to work with.”
About Cority
Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by more than 1,300 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.
About EDP
EDP is a dynamic energy company at the forefront of the global energy transition, operating in four strategic hubs – Europe, North America, South America, and APAC. Today, 85% of all energy EDP generates already comes from renewable sources and by 2030 EDP aims to be 100% green. To accomplish this vision, EDP relies on innovation, drive, passion, and the energy of over 13.000 people from 63 nationalities.
Meredith Schweitzer
66&Co
+1 347-698-9196
email us here