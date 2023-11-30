Baudoin & Lange Opens New Store at the Royal Exchange in London
Luxury Loafer Brand Sets Foot in the Heart of London's Financial DistrictLONDON, UK, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baudoin & Lange opens the doors today to its new boutique at the iconic Royal Exchange in the heart of the City of London.
The Royal Exchange opening is no coincidence. Co-founder Bo van Langeveld, working in London's City, saw colleagues kicking off uncomfortable shoes under their desks or commuting to work in running shoes, a problem the founders aimed to resolve. This inspired Bo to partner with Allan Baudoin, a former Apple executive turned bespoke shoemaker, and together, they founded Baudoin & Lange.
Market-Driven Shopping Experience
Recreating the building's original trading space spirit, the new store introduces an innovative pricing model directly linked to the daily performance of the FTSE100 stock price. When the FTSE100 decreases by 2%, clients will pay 2% less at that moment, and vice versa. This feature provides an engaging shopping experience where the purchase price aligns with the ever-changing daily fluctuations of the live stock market displayed in-store.
The Aesthetic
The new store embodies the brand's ethos of elegance and modern craftsmanship for women’s and men’s shoes and accessories. Influenced by the timeless style of French design, the store features a clear atelier layout adorned with subtle plays of light.
A Vision for the Future
This marks the brand's second store in London, following its flagship store in Burlington Arcade. Opening at the Royal Exchange also aligns with the brand's strategy to mirror its positioning in iconic city locations.The inauguration of this new store is a component strategic expansion plan. The brand connects its passion for comfort and design with the rich heritage of the Royal Exchange.
Address: 28 Royal Exchange, The City, London, EC3V 3LL
