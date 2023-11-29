AVID teams up with SunCulture on its innovative climate impact investing platform
AVID Climate LLC announces its purchase of carbon credits from SunCulture, the first company to commercialize solar-powered irrigation in Africa.
AVID Climate's vision is to empower wider access for individuals and organizations to invest in climate solutions and potentially earn returns on their investments.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVID, the climate-focused fintech company, offers fractionalized investment assets - AVID Climate Units (ACUs) - which are in part comprised of tons of avoided carbon from SunCulture, to the retail market.
With their climate investing platform, AVID aims to broaden access to various themes in the carbon market - which has historically been limited to accredited and institutional investors - so that individuals can make self-directed investments in climate impact initiatives.
Investments made through the AVID Climate platform support high-quality climatic themes such as renewable energy for agriculture, which SunCulture deploys to improve the livelihoods of African farmers. In addition to saving 20,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 1.9 billion liters of water per year as farmers replace diesel pumps with solar ones, SunCulture customers are experiencing crop yield improvements of up to 300%, so farmers can grow more while spending less.
“AVID Climate’s vision is to empower wider access for both individuals and organizations to invest in climate solutions and potentially earn returns on their investments, thereby driving rapid funding for climate initiatives,” says AVID Climate Chairman & Founder Oliver Martin. “Collectively, small changes add up to a big impact. To reverse the climate crisis, we need additional avenues that allow more people to get involved in climate action and multiply the positive impact. AVID Climate is working on this by democratizing climate impact investing.”
