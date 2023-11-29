THE SOUTHERN EDGE celebrates five years in publication
Popular regional lifestyle magazine now available at the South Carolina State HouseCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE SOUTHERN EDGE magazine, the official publication of the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor, commemorated its five-year anniversary with the publication of its Fall 2023 issue in September.
“We are thrilled to have achieved this successful benchmark for the Palmetto State’s only state-specific Southern lifestyle magazine,” said Michelle McCollum, the magazine's editor in chief. “That said, this is not only a South Carolina magazine. Our reach – both readership and focus – extends into neighboring North Carolina and Georgia. So our feature-length pieces, histories, people profiles, columns, trail-and-city miniguides, fitness and health and tips, recipes, and beautiful artwork really cover a broad three-state region.”
McCollum, who also serves as president and CEO of the S.C. National Heritage Corridor, adds: “The Southern Edge was born out of the idea to provide readers with information on amazing places to explore, wonderful options for food and beverage, and special people and projects that showcase the heart of our great state and the South more broadly.”
Several award-winning writers contribute regularly to the Southern Edge, including in the Winter 2023 edition: acclaimed storyteller Tom Poland, holistic health coach Nilufer Ece Bokan, food writer Mayumi Corron, Clemson University Professor of Practice and former director of S.C. State Parks Phil Gaines, national security expert Col. W. Thomas Smith Jr., former Miss America Contestant Jane Jenkins Herlong (columnist), and former Associate Probate Judge James Saxon (columnist).
Contributors have also included U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan and acclaimed global expedition leader Dr. Tom Mullikin.
Billed as “A modern approach to Southern living,” The Southern Edge publishes four times a year – winter, spring, summer, and fall – and is available by subscription both digital and hardcopy; and hardcopy magazines are available in coffee shops, boutique hotels, locally owned bookstores, specialty shops, salons, and doctor's offices statewide. Town and city visitor centers carry The Southern Edge magazine, as do all nine South Carolina welcome centers.
As of November 29, The Southern Edge is also now available at the S.C. State House in Columbia with magazines in the State House gift shop and the State House tour office.
McCollum says the magazine’s physical distribution points around the state will increase in 2024 as will the expansion of The Southern Edge on social media platforms.
A portion of The Southern Edge’s stated philosophy reads: “We believe the idea of tradition is ingrained in the souls of Southerners. We have a relentless respect for our deep heritage and an unwavering dedication to living out the traditions of the past. We believe tradition can be honored while simultaneously welcoming contemporary thought and style and there is a movement to merge these two lifestyles through intentional, healthy and meaningful living… .”
Founded in 1996, the S.C. National Heritage Corridor (The magazine’s parent organization) is a nonprofit organization and one of 55 congressionally designated National Heritage Areas (NHAs) of the National Park Service recognizing the national importance of S.C.’s natural, cultural, and historic resources. The National Park Service partners with NHAs to provide technical assistance and distribute matching federal funds from Congress.
– Visit The Southern Edge at https://www.thesouthernedgemagazine.com/.
