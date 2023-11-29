SPA Opens New Canberra Office Expanding Advanced Analytic Capabilities
Game-changing space includes classified analytics lab for full-suite modeling and simulation.
We will continue to invest in our operations in Canberra as a key part of our global business strategy.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, has opened a new office in Canberra to accommodate its growing portfolio of business in Australia. A trusted advisor to the Australian Defence Force since 2010, SPA supports the Royal Australian Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, the Australian Army, the Joint Force, and the Defence Space Command with unique expertise and analytical tools.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
This state-of-the-art facility at 6 Brindabella Circuit includes a classified analytics lab enabling the full suite of SPA modeling and analysis tools to be used locally in support of Australian clients. The facility anchors SPA’s presence in Canberra as it continues to expand its team of Australian employees and Australian Defence Force veterans with backgrounds in science, engineering, and business.
SPA President Terry Benedict attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new office. Benedict, a retired US Navy Vice Admiral, commented, “I was honored to be among so many distinguished friends, colleagues, and business associates as we marked the opening of this game-changing space. I look forward to many continued successes of our SPA Australia team of experts bringing high-quality, high-impact decision support to our current and future Australian clients.”
SPA has invested significantly in standing up the Canberra office, including information and communications technology in support of business expansion with the Australian Department of Defence. SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “We are proud of our Australian business and the impact we have had on important strategic decisions since we began our partnership in 2010. We will continue to invest in our operations in Canberra as a key part of our global business strategy. Combining this landmark, award-winning office environment with our investment in modeling and simulation tools and technology demonstrates SPA’s commitment to enhancing sovereign analytical capability in Australia.”
SPA Australia General Manager Phil Gordon, Air Commodore (retired) Royal Australian Air Force and Member of the Order of Australia (AM), oversees the company’s Australia operations, analytical products, and decision support services.
About SPA
SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With nearly 1,900 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
