Olmsted Mural Group Completes Four-Year Mural Journey at Frank J. Smith School in East Hanover New Jersey

A colorful frog - the shool's mascot - perches in a sunflower "Be the Reason Someone Smiles Today" on the new school mural Colorful Walls of the new mural at Frank J Smith School

Transformative Colorful Mural That Captures School’s Spirit Completed and Unveiled in Multipurpose Room

We are thrilled to have been a part of this journey. The completion of the mural represents the culmination of four years of creativity and the power of art to shape educational environments.” — Caren Frost Olmsted

EAST HANOVER, NEW JERSEY, USA , November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a celebration of creativity and collaboration, the Olmsted Mural Group proudly announces the completion of a four-year artistic residency program at Frank J. Smith School. Since 2014, this partnership has brought vibrancy and inspiration to various spaces within the school, culminating in the transformation of the Multi-Purpose Room, a dynamic hub of activity.

A Four-Year Canvas: A Journey in Color and Imagination

The Olmsted Mural Group, in collaboration with second-grade students, embarked on an artistic odyssey that spanned the cafeteria, entryway, ramp hallway, and now, the crowning achievement - the Multi-Purpose Room. This 200-foot linear masterpiece stands as a testament to the transformative power of art in education.

Functionality in Every Stroke: The Essence of Each Year

Each year, the mural evolved to reflect the diverse functions of the Multi-Purpose Room. From athleticism and healthy living to the rhythm of music and the world of theater, the mural has become a visual journey, capturing the essence of each year's theme. Caren Frost Olmsted is a renowned artist celebrated for her distinctive style and commitment to community-based art projects.

Frogs and Cheer: A Mascot's Touch

The adorable frog mascot, a constant companion throughout the project, adds a playful touch to this high-energy space, embodying the spirit of the schools’ students from Kindergarten through the Second Grade. The Multi-Purpose Room has undergone a radical change, radiating cheerfulness that is simply infectious.

Memories Captured: A Visual Chronicle

A visual chronicle of photographs captures the joy, enthusiasm, and artistic prowess of the second-grade artists. These snapshots showcase the transformative power of art within the educational landscape.

A Legacy of Creativity and Expression

The Olmsted Mural Group extends heartfelt gratitude to Kerry Quinn, the school's principal, for being the first champion of the vision, and to Matt Tuorto, the current principal, for carrying the torch forward. Together, they have created a lasting legacy of creativity and expression.

Principal Matt Tuorto shares his thoughts on the mural: "The completion of the Multi-Purpose Room mural marks a significant moment in our school's history. It's not just art on the walls; it's a testament to the creativity, collaboration, and lasting impact that art can have on our students. This mural will continue to inspire generations to come."

Caren Frost Olmsted is founder of the Olmsted Mural Group and celebrated for her distinctive style and commitment to community-based art projects. She reflects on the journey: "The Olmsted Mural Group is thrilled to have been a part of this transformative journey at Frank J. Smith School. The completion of the Multi-Purpose Room mural represents the culmination of four years of creativity, collaboration, and the power of art to shape educational environments.”

About Caren Frost Olmsted and the Olmsted Mural Group:

Caren Frost Olmsted is the creative force behind the Olmsted Mural Group, established in 2003. Her artistic journey spans a diverse range of projects, from large-scale murals to corporate artwork, education initiatives, and project management. Known for her community-based collaborative mural projects, Olmsted's work has graced national television, print media, galleries, schools, businesses, and homes across the country. Olmsted holds degrees in Theater Design from Bates College and Art Education from Appalachian State University, along with a New Jersey State Art Education Teaching Certificate. Prior to founding Olmsted Mural Group, she made her mark in professional theater as a Set and Lighting Designer and served as a public school art teacher.

Olmsted is an active member of Morris Arts, and is the founding co-chair of the ARTsee Open Studio Tour. She also served as the Cultural Arts Chair for the Parks and Recreation Committee of Bernards Township. For more information about Caren Frost Olmsted and her extensive portfolio, please visit www.OlmstedMurals.com.

For Mural Inquiries: To explore mural opportunities for your city, school, or business, please reach out to Caren Frost Olmsted via email: caren@olmstedmurals.com or phone: (908) 208-7516.