Prem Bhardwaj first to optimize database performance by screening millions of customers against compliance restrictions
This pioneering accomplishment that greatly optimized Oracle database performance had not previously been attempted by any other company in the world.BOSTON, MA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dell principal business consultant and IT senior enterprise architect Prem Bhardwaj developed solutions that optimized Oracle database performance, enabling millions of customers to be screened against compliance restrictions. This pioneering accomplishment, which greatly increased the volume throughput, had not previously been attempted by any other company in the world.
He also helped develop IT solutions that enabled Cloud services for Dell’s customers globally, which significantly contributed to Dell’s launch of Cloud Services as another revenue stream. This was made available through the latest Apex Cloud Console subscription services management application ecosystem. His expertise was instrumental in the multibillion-dollar Dell and EMC merger, aligning business processes, IT tools and applications to drive harmonized operations between the two companies.
Prem recently celebrated 10 years at Dell. During this time he made significant innovations and exceptional contributions at Dell-EMC. In his current role, Prem collaborates with business leaders on aligning strategy with business goals identifying growth drivers for large ERP solution portfolios from SAP and Oracle. He also designs solutions to move applications to the Cloud and implements multiple IT architecture roadmaps to ensure technology investments are aligned with long-term business objectives, scalable and flexible.
Prem brings a 19-year proven track record as an innovator who is very adept at evaluating emerging technologies and industry trend, identifying areas for improvement, reducing technical debt, enhancing security and compliance, and defining and documenting business and technical requirements. He is also very skilled at developing and maintaining architectural blueprints, standards, and guidelines that promote consistency and coherence across IT projects. He sets best practices for software development, data management, and infrastructure design and his strengths extend to data analytics and governance workflows for master data creation and updates.
In addition to his expertise in SAP and Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Prem has executed large transformational enterprise level IT programs including architecting North Star applications in supply chain and sales that drove efficiencies and automation, lowered costs and improved revenue. His solutions were instrumental in predicting defects, self-healing IT networks, automating forecasting and predictions of Trade Compliance Restricted parties and Machine Translation. Additionally, he has demonstrated high competency in several functional business areas such as Materials Management, Warehousing, Inventory Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Accounts Payables, General Ledger, and Sales and Distribution.
His expertise extends to web technologies such as Python, CSS, JavaScript, HTML languages/platforms and AIML and he is well-versed in industry-standard processes such as IBM’s QMS, SAP ASAP, IT Agile methodologies, and Pivotal. Prem holds industry certifications in Project Management Institute's PMP, ITIL's ITSM, and Scrum Alliance's CSM. He has also authored influential white papers on cloud related and AI topics and earned a master's degree in international business from Delhi School of Economics, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.
