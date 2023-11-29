Creating Endless Possibilities - Sugar Gamers Honors the Legacy of Gerald A. Lawson and Other Industry Leaders in LA
Sugar Gamers Labs Helps Build A Diverse Legacy in GamingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “What we are building today are not just games, but a cultural heritage, a tapestry of shared artistry, collective dreams, and communal experiences. This is our legacy!” — Keisha Howard, CEO - Sugar Gamers, Game Gigs & Sugar Gamers Labs
Sugar Gamers, a collective of tech and gaming enthusiasts, educators, and artists are hosting an inspiring event. Just on the heels of what would have been his 83rd birthday, the event will honor the legacy of Gerald A. Lawson, creator of the first video game console and cartridge. The honor will be presented to his family.
Sugar Gamers will be honoring five additional individuals who have made strides in the industry through their efforts in career, philanthropy, education, and mentorship. The goal for the collective is to give individuals their credit while they are still with us–noting their contributions and offering a special thank you for all they do.
Event partners include Logitech G, Brass Lion Entertainment and 2 Birds Print Club.
"In just over a decade, Sugar Gamers has built a truly diverse community of gamers and developers together who share the same love for gaming and technology," said Erin Chin, Head of Global Brand Marketing, Logitech G. "This inaugural event is another example of their commitment to celebrating diversity in gaming and we're honored to be supporting as we continue to advocate for the inclusion of women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and many others in the world of gaming."
This event has been a long time coming. Founder and CEO of Sugar Gamers, Sugar Gamers Labs, and Game Gigs Keisha Howard has longed for a space where individuals can get “their flowers” while they are continuing to move the needle in the industry. This event has been 4 years in the making–from a dream to a concept and to what is now reality! This will be the first of many.
"Brass Lion Entertainment is excited to partner with Sugar Gamers on their inaugural event. As a studio that believes deeply in honoring the contributions of legendary individuals who paved the way, as well as luminaries who are still active in our industry, we could not be more thrilled to support this effort, which aligns with our studio values and beliefs. We look forward to many more!”
Bryna Dabby Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Brass Lion Entertainment
“Building a Diverse Legacy in Gaming” is a private event that takes place December 6th, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The event is by invitation only.
To learn more about Sugar Gamers Labs or Sugar Gamers, you can find them on Instagram @SugarGamers or visit www.sugargamerslabs.com .
For Press Inquiries:
Katrina Jefferson
Head of PR and Educational Partnerships
katrina@sugargamers.com
About Sugar Gamers
Founded 14 years ago as a community for female gamers, Sugar Gamers has evolved into a diverse group of trendsetters and aficionados within the worlds of technology, gaming, and the arts. Sugar Gamers was founded in 2009 when Keisha Howard went on a quest to find other women with geeky interests and ideas similar to her own. After developing a community for gals like her, Keisha found that Sugar Gamers appealed to underrepresented geeks and gamers from all walks of life. Though our community isn’t one of hardcore pro-gamers, we have been recognized by prestigious companies such as Twin Galaxies, HTC, and more, and have received awards for our innovations and positive contributions to the gaming and technology communities. The approach that Sugar Gamers takes to this industry sets us worlds apart from our peers. More importantly, we value real-life interactions just as much as our online community. We create content and experiences that make the fun and fast-paced world of geek culture come alive through our group of remarkable and unique individuals
Katrina Jefferson
Sugar Gamers
katrina@sugargamers.com