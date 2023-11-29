Toytron Unveils Visionary Coding Education Toys at the 21st World Korean Business Convention
Pioneering Korean Company Targets U.S. Market with Innovative EduTech ToysANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toytron Co. Ltd. ("Toytron" or "the Company"), a trailblazer in the educational toy industry, showcased its innovative product lineup at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
This significant moment for Toytron unfolded amidst the participation of twenty-nine promising Hi-Seoul Companies and the support of the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency,. As the first toy company to join this global gathering of Korean businesses, Toytron saw the convention as a pivotal entry point into the U.S. market.
Established 23 years ago, Toytron has been a pioneer in developing smart toys for coding education. From its debut AI Toy in 1999 to the acclaimed "Dalimi" and "Harp" brands, with cumulative sales exceeding USD $40 million, Toytron has consistently evolved.
The spotlight of the convention was on Toytron's star product, the All Pass AI Coding Car, Zerone, designed to make coding a fun and seamless experience for children. With a versatile range of activities, from unplugged exercises to engaging AR coding games, Zerone aims to enhance computational thinking skills and make coding an enjoyable journey for young learners.
Toytron's CEO, Young Sook Bae, expressed excitement about the company's participation in the convention, stating, "Toytron's coding education programs represent Korea's IT prowess, serving as a global platform for sensory coding education. We anticipate significant growth on the world stage following our participation in the 21st World Korean Business Convention."
As Toytron charts its international expansion, the focus on educational materials and toys for kindergarten to elementary school coding education becomes evident. With age-appropriate curricula and textbooks, Toytron aims to collaborate with distributors and retailers specializing in the educational toy market.
The convention provided Toytron with a platform to connect with businesses worldwide, showcasing its commitment to revolutionizing coding education through play. With a strong legacy and innovative products, Toytron is poised to make a lasting impact on the global edutainment market, bringing a harmonious blend of emotion, technology, play, and education to children everywhere.
For further information, visit http://www.toytron.co.kr/eng/index/
About Toytron
Toytron is a tech-driven leader in children's education, renowned for pioneering smart toys like the All Pass AI Coding Car, Zerone. With over 20 years of experience and $40 million in cumulative sales, Toytron combines emotion and technology to redefine play. Specializing in sensory coding education, the company continues to innovate, making coding accessible and enjoyable for young minds worldwide.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
