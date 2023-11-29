BitGlim Takes the World by Storm: Innovating Spaces with Digital Art Streaming
From Indoor to Outdoor, BitGlim's All-in-One Solutions Unveiled at the 21st World Korean Business ConventionANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitGlim Co., Ltd ("BitGlim" or "the Company"), a pioneer in digital solutions for indoor and outdoor spaces, captivated the audience with its innovative offerings at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
Participating alongside twenty-nine promising Hi-Seoul Companies and enjoying robust support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, BitGlim seized the opportunity to foster invaluable business connections and cultivate opportunities.
Leveraging the strength of its well-established U.S. subsidiary, BitGlim actively sought strategic customers and partners to spearhead its business expansion within the United States. With the recent culmination of service app development, the company unveiled ambitious plans to target diverse sectors, including government offices, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, and more.
The core of BitGlim's mission was to disrupt the prevalent market, where costly displays dictated advertising and content delivery norms. The Company's aim was clear — to provide high-quality content and top-tier management services at a competitive price point, eagerly anticipating engagement with potential clients.
A subsidiary of Digiterior, BitGlim emerged as a true pioneer in digital art content streaming, masterfully transforming commercial spaces like offices, airports, and cafes into vibrant cultural hubs. The Company's signature touch was evident in curating over 200,000 unique digital artworks through collaborative partnerships with esteemed global artists and institutions.
BitGlim's technological prowess was showcased through an AI content recommendation feature, drawing from a diverse emotional content IP library. Additionally, the company unveiled a multi-display control and content management solution, leveraging a lightweight Android-based operating system.
Setting itself apart from competitors, BitGlim's uniqueness lay in its transformative approach to cultural and artistic works. By reprocessing these works into curated videos, the Company offered a wide spectrum of content, securing copyright agreements with 1,100 creators across 80 countries — a testament to access six times more extensive than competitors.
Beyond its technological feats, BitGlim's innovative spirit extended into reshaping interior design through the infusion of digital art content. The Company's creativity was not confined to designers alone; the integration of AI enabled a broader content spectrum, analyzing user-streamed content, surroundings, colors, and ambiance to suggest personalized content.
BitGlim's CEO, Jinhyung Park, expressed enthusiasm about the World Korean Business Convention, stating, "We are thrilled to have participated in the event, connecting with diverse businesses globally. Through networking and collaboration, we aim to expand our presence and contribute to the global digital content market."
As BitGlim forges ahead, strategic partnerships emerge as the cornerstone, propelling the future of digital art, technology, and interior design. The Company stands ready to redefine the global digital landscape, making significant contributions to the success of the Korean business community on the world stage.
For further information, visit http://www.bitglim.com
About BitGlim
BitGlim specializes in revolutionizing spaces through digital art content streaming. As a subsidiary of Digiterior, the company has emerged as a pioneer in this field, curating over 200,000 unique digital artworks. Transforming commercial spaces like offices, airports, and cafes into cultural hubs, BitGlim has forged partnerships with global artists and institutions, bringing a fresh perspective to the intersection of technology and art.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
