Wintershall Dea looks to Argentina for new opportunities in CSS
LONDON, UK, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the joint assessment of potential CCS (carbon capture and storage) opportunities in Argentina has been signed by a consortium including Wintershall Dea, Argentina’s public energy company YPF, and Dow.
According to the agreement, technical teams representing the companies will collaborate on the identification of potential CCS locations around the Bahía Blanca port, a major industrial hub, over a period of 12 months. Building CCS capabilities around the Bahía Blanca cluster, which is a large source of CO2 emissions, could support the creation of natural gas-based, low-carbon hydrogen.
Mario Mehren, CEO of Wintershall Dea: “As a technology, CCS will play an important role globally in decarbonizing industries and achieving climate targets – wherever CO2 emissions cannot be avoided for the time being. We look forward to contributing our expertise and experience from our European CCS projects to assess CCS potential here in Argentina.”
Manfred Boeckmann, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Argentina: “As one of the major gas producers in Argentina, we continue to explore ways to expand and diversify our portfolio in the country, including in the field of hydrogen and carbon emissions management.”
Where industrial greenhouse gas emissions cannot be avoided, Wintershall Dea is working actively to create new CCS infrastructure, mostly in Northwestern Europe. In spring 2023, the company unveiled the European Union’s first fully-fledged cross-border CCS value chain within the framework of the Greensand project, which is storing the industrial CO2 waste from a Belgian operation in a depleted Danish North Sea oil field.
German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.
https://www.worldoil.com/news/2023/11/28/wintershall-dea-to-explore-ccs-opportunities-in-argentina/
Shamir Atif
According to the agreement, technical teams representing the companies will collaborate on the identification of potential CCS locations around the Bahía Blanca port, a major industrial hub, over a period of 12 months. Building CCS capabilities around the Bahía Blanca cluster, which is a large source of CO2 emissions, could support the creation of natural gas-based, low-carbon hydrogen.
Mario Mehren, CEO of Wintershall Dea: “As a technology, CCS will play an important role globally in decarbonizing industries and achieving climate targets – wherever CO2 emissions cannot be avoided for the time being. We look forward to contributing our expertise and experience from our European CCS projects to assess CCS potential here in Argentina.”
Manfred Boeckmann, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Argentina: “As one of the major gas producers in Argentina, we continue to explore ways to expand and diversify our portfolio in the country, including in the field of hydrogen and carbon emissions management.”
Where industrial greenhouse gas emissions cannot be avoided, Wintershall Dea is working actively to create new CCS infrastructure, mostly in Northwestern Europe. In spring 2023, the company unveiled the European Union’s first fully-fledged cross-border CCS value chain within the framework of the Greensand project, which is storing the industrial CO2 waste from a Belgian operation in a depleted Danish North Sea oil field.
German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.
https://www.worldoil.com/news/2023/11/28/wintershall-dea-to-explore-ccs-opportunities-in-argentina/
Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here