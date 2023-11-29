Submit Release
GUNIWHEEL Announces $20,000 In-Kind Donation to Operative Talent in Support of Youth Automotive Education

Guni Wheel on the Operative Talent - AMD '69 Chevy Camaro at KTL Restorations

Guni Wheel on the Operative Talent - AMD '69 Chevy Camaro with Chip Foose

DANVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GUNIWHEEL, a pioneering company in the automotive industry, is proud to announce its $20,000 in-kind donation to Operative Talent, underscoring a shared commitment to empowering the next generation in the vast world of automotive careers.

This significant contribution highlights GUNIWHEEL leadership in not only recognizing but also actively supporting Operative Talent’s dedication to youth involvement and education within the automotive sector. As Operative Talent champions initiatives to introduce young minds to the myriad of opportunities in automotive professions, GUNIWHEELS support plays a crucial role in driving these efforts forward.

Operative Talent acknowledges the impact of collective strength and passion in shaping the future of the industry. This collaboration with GUNIWHEEL exemplifies the adage, "built by the industry, for the industry," and cements both organizations’ commitment to #drivingtalentforward.

GUNIWHEEL, known for its innovative solutions in auto repair, wheel repair, customization, restoration, and towing, addresses a critical need in the industry. Automotive professionals often face challenges when wheels and tire assemblies need to be removed during repair or customization. Traditional methods involving unstable jack stands or vehicle bays can hinder productivity and pose safety risks.

Addressing this challenge, Guni Wheel developed the GUNIWHEEL 45 and GUNIWHEEL 56. The GUNIWHEEL 45 caters to most 4-5 spoke lug pattern assemblies, while the GUNIWHEEL 56 is designed for larger SUV and truck assemblies. Their patented universal mounting system revolutionizes the way vehicles are handled during repair and customization. GUNIWHEEL ensures a safe, secure, and mobile solution, allowing for efficient movement and storage of vehicles. GUNIWHEEL has just launched the GUNI X Series interchangeable locking/free rolling system for cars with locked up brakes, hubs, gears and EV vehicles in mind.

This donation from GUNIWHEEL will significantly contribute to Operative Talent’s initiatives, enabling them to expand their outreach and resources, further impacting the lives of young individuals passionate about the automotive industry.

For more information about Guniwheel and its innovative solutions, visit www.guniwheel.com.
About GUNIWHEEL:
GUNIWHEEL is at the forefront of providing safe, secure, and mobile solutions for automotive professionals worldwide. Their patented products are designed with the needs of auto repair, towing companies, wheel repair, customization, and restoration experts in mind.

About Operative Talent:
Operative Talent is dedicated to fostering youth involvement and education in the automotive industry, driven by the belief in the power of numbers and passion to make a lasting impact.

Contact Information:
For more information on how you too can get involved, please visit www.OperativeTalent.com

Jason Chandler
Auto Metal Direct
email us here
