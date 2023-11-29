See-Through Tech: Transforming Orthodontics with AI-Driven Transparency
Innovative Solutions and Global Aspirations Shine at the World Korean Business ConventionANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See-Through Tech, a pioneer in personalized transparent orthodontic solutions, captured attention at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023. Specializing in state-of-the-art See-Through Aligners, the company's advanced technology is transforming orthodontic treatments worldwide.
This significant event, attended by twenty-nine Hi-Seoul Companies and supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, offered a prime platform for networking and fostering business opportunities.
See-Through Tech specializes in AI-driven transparent orthodontic solutions, offering See-Through Aligners that utilize advanced technology for precise patient diagnostics. These custom orthodontic devices empower dental clinics to deliver individualized and comfortable treatments.
In its pursuit to solidify its position as a leader in the domestic market and expand globally, See-Through Tech, with a substantial market share and a robust network of partners, including dental labs and investors, conducted market research and explored opportunities, especially in the U.S. market.
The company outlined its market entry strategy, focusing on leveraging 3D printing for customized devices. With a strong emphasis on providing solutions for gum recession and root movement, See-Through Tech aimed to address the evolving needs of the tech-driven orthodontic market.
See-Through Tech's innovative See-through Aligners stand out for their user-friendliness, allowing seamless operation through voice commands. The AI engine technology enhances functionality, reshaping the future of smart orthodontic devices.
CEO Dr. Kyung Jae Hong is resolute about See-Through Tech's commitment: "Our goal is to make advanced orthodontic treatments accessible to all, extending even to non-specialist dental clinics. It's not just about addressing aesthetic concerns; we're fundamentally revolutionizing the entire orthodontic experience."
In underlining the company's innovation, Dr. Kyung Jae Hong, as a dentist and visionary leader, expressed, "My vision was to create a transparent orthodontic system that is not only effective but also comfortable and accessible. Our aspiration is to become the world's leading clear aligner company, and with our technological prowess, we are on track to realize this vision. The See-through Aligners, designed for user-friendly operation through voice commands and empowered by AI engine technology, are reshaping the landscape of smart orthodontic devices."
As See-Through Tech embarks on its global journey, the company envisions a future where its groundbreaking solutions play a pivotal role in elevating user experiences and accessibility.
With a foundation built on technological excellence, the company stands ready to shape a new era in the global orthodontic landscape. Prospective partners and investors are invited to join in this journey, where See-Through Tech leads the way, offering innovative solutions that go beyond boundaries and transform the orthodontic experience for users worldwide. Join See-Through Tech in pioneering the future of orthodontics and making a lasting impact on the way dental care is approached.
For further information, visit https://www.saligner.com/en/
About See-through Tech
See-through Tech, a leader in state-of-the-art transparent orthodontic solutions, utilizes AI and big data for precise patient diagnostics. The company's See-through Aligners, customized with advanced technology, empower dental clinics, whether specialized or not, to deliver individualized treatments. Guided by CEO Dr. Kyung Jae Hong, a dentist with 12 patents in transparent orthodontic techniques, the innovative strides made by the company are transforming the tech-driven orthodontic landscape.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
