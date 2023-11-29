Bloc Names B Social by Brick & Bourbon the Most Exciting New Venue Opening in Minnesota of 2023
Bloc has officially declared B Social by Brick & Bourbon in St Cloud as the most thrilling new venue opening in Minnesota for 2023.
What the team at Brick & Bourbon have achieved with B Social is nothing short of genius. They've invested a lot of time and money into this space, especially in the barcade.”ST CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloc, the cutting-edge platform that connects users with the best venues in any given area, has officially declared B Social by Brick & Bourbon in St Cloud as the most thrilling new venue opening in Minnesota for 2023. Bloc not only showcases exceptional venues but also empowers users to check-in and earn rewards through its innovative app.
— Calum Ward - Bloc
B Social introduces a unique dual-experience concept, boasting an upstairs barcade area and a lively downstairs restaurant and bar. The upstairs barcade features a full-service bar with golf-inspired drinks and a delectable scratch kitchen offering items such as paninis, flatbreads, giant pretzels, nachos, gourmet popcorn, and a chili cheese corn dog.
The gaming lounge at B Social presents two HD simulators offering a selection of 40 championship golf courses for play or training, along with 30 multi-sport games, including handball, zombie dodgeball, soccer, hockey, basketball, archery, and more. These simulators are available for pre-booking on their website, allowing patrons to secure their gaming sessions in advance.
The downstairs restaurant and bar maintain the charm and full menu/bar loved by patrons of Brick & Bourbon. The menu has been refined to enhance efficiency and introduce exciting new offerings such as broasted chicken, brisket, steak sandwich, buffalo chicken sliders, and house made mac ‘n’ cheese balls. The revamped dessert menu features delights like Churro Dog, Cookie Dough Egg Roll Sundae, and Butterfinger Peanut Butter Pie. The bar has unveiled new signature cocktails, including the Espresso Martini, My POM Drives a Fiero (spicy margarita), and the Ed Sheeran. With 30 craft beers on tap, an extensive wine selection, and a generous happy hour from 2pm to 5:30pm offering discounts on tap beer, wine, shareable apps, house Old Fashioneds, and Rail Drinks, B Social promises an unparalleled experience.
B Social is now open for lunch & dinner, with operating hours as follows:
Tuesday to Thursday: 11am - 10pm
Friday to Saturday: 11am - 12am
Sunday: 11am - 9pm
Monday: Closed
Brick & Bourbon, the parent establishment of B Social, already has three successful sites in Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, and Stillwater. Learn more about their offerings at brickandbourbon.com.
About Bloc
Bloc is a dynamic platform that connects users with the best venues in any given area. Through the Bloc app, users can check-in at their favorite spots and earn exciting rewards. Discover the pulse of your city with Bloc.
About B Social by Brick & Bourbon
B Social by Brick & Bourbon in St Cloud, Minnesota, offers a unique dual-experience with an upstairs barcade featuring golf-inspired drinks and a scratch kitchen, and a downstairs restaurant and bar maintaining the charm of Brick & Bourbon with an enhanced menu and signature cocktails. Discover the perfect blend of entertainment and dining at B Social.
