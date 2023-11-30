HONG KONG, CHINA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong Ambassadors Club leads NextGen Delegation and hosts Hong Kong Climate Day at COP28 UAE

In the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), the Hong Kong Ambassadors Club (the “HKAC”) will lead the BridgeME HKAC UAE-HK-GBA COP28 NextGen Delegation spearheaded by Co-founders of HKAC, The Hon Jeffrey Lam, GBM, GBS, JP, Member of Legislative Council and Executive Council of Hong Kong SAR Government and Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group.

A group of 15 delegates consisting of members of family offices, technology family businesses from Mainland China and Hong Kong will be participating in the delegation visit from 29 November - 4 December 2023 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) with a mission to represent Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area’s role in green finance, sustainability, and technology.

COP28 UAE: Hong Kong Climate Day at Biosphere 3 Solutions Pavilion

Hong Kong has been well elevated and positioning itself as a Regional Green Finance Hub; in line with HKAC’s mission of “Hong Kong 3.0 - Prosperity Connected Globally,” the HKAC converts this vision into climate solutions at COP28 to co-create dialogue between Wang Shi, the Founder of the DeepRock Group and Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Vanke Group, also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and President of WWF China. Wang has supported the China Pavilion at COP for the last 13 years and has curated the Biosphere 3 Solutions Pavilion in Blue Zone this year.

On 1 December 2023, The Hon Jeffrey Lam, GBM, GBS, JP, Member of the Legislative Council and Executive Council of Hong Kong SAR Government, will engage in a high-level dialogue with Wang at the Biosphere 3 Solutions Pavilion in Blue Zone. The dialogue will focus on the Greater Bay Area, interwoven with the strategic framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. The primary objective is to explore and identify practical solutions to address the challenges posed by climate change. Furthermore, discussing the position of Hong Kong as a global green finance centre and the role that family offices in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area could play.

Hong Kong Climate Day on 8 December 2023, will be partnering with the DeepRock Group, to hold a series of sessions in the Blue Zone over the themes on climate-proof technologies, innovations and impact investment with the roles of the next generations of family offices and technology entrepreneurs; dialogues and exchanges in the relevant context of Hong Kong as the Asia's Green Finance Hub. Local Hong Kong climate-related tech pioneering companies such as A-Grade Energy, Rice Robotics and Green Monday will participate in the curation. Several strategic alliance and partnership agreements will be signed to advocate the global climate agenda. Keynotes will be delivered by a representative of the World Economic Forum Global Urban Transformation Centre and Hanyuan Wang Karen, Founder of Climind, who is also a SDG Young leader recognised by the UN.

Envisioning to promote the brand of “Hong Kong Inc.”, the HKAC drives impactful business groups and top-level investor networks to bridge Hong Kong with strategic regions such as the Middle East, highlighting the UAE as the prime location to connect and foster deeper relations through business and investment partnerships.

The HKAC has been successfully curating scores of business delegations to Dubai and Aub Dhabi in the UAE and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia in June and September respectively, with 10 leading Hong Kong companies (private and public). More than 40 MoUs were signed during these delegation visits and recently signed a MoU in collaboration with the ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s first real estate developer and PIF-owned giga project.

“Hong Kong, which is the biggest global private wealth management centre in Asia, is capable of satisfying the wealth management needs of different firms and families based on a sound legal system and the diversification of services and talents. With the Hong Kong SAR Government recently having launched a series of measures providing tax concessions for family-owned investment, I am confident that Hong Kong would attract more family offices from the Middle East to establish branches and transforming into a global family office hub,” commented The Hon Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, GBM, GBS, JP.

"HKAC is honoured to participate in the biggest climate convention for government, business and civil societies. We support the congress's leitmotif "Unite. Act. Deliver." and will be hosting Hong Kong Climate Day at COP28 through the private sector and family offices to discuss global solutions to make our cities more livable for future generations," commented Patrick Tsang.

For more information, please visit https://hk-ac.org/press-hkac-leads-nextgen-delegation-and-hosts-hong-kong-climate-day-at-cop28-uae/