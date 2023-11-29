Meed Projects Awards 2023 Winners Announced

Meed Projects Awards 2023

The MEED Projects Awards 2023 in association with Mashreq celebrates the best of design, engineering and construction in the Middle East and North Africa region

We’ve witnessed the MENA region’s outstanding commitment to pioneering projects, showcasing unparalleled innovation and delivering technical prowess in the MEED Project Awards entries this year” — Sonia Kerrigan, Group Commercial Director, MEED

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEED is pleased to announce the 20 projects named winners and 12 projects highly commended at the 2023 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq.

The overall Middle East and North Africa (Mena) winner and MEED Project Award of the Year for 2023 is the Grand Egyptian Museum – an exquisite architectural testament to the antiquities of the ages, as submitted by Hill International, EHAF, Orascom Construction and Arab Consulting Engineers.

The Grand Egyptian Museum stands both as a building but as a gateway to the past by means of Egypt’s troves of timeless treasures – its design blending modern building technology the aesthetics of ancient Egypt. It is a fitting showcase for the country’s priceless history and its sheer scale and ambition as a place of leisure and learning will make it a beacon for tourists and scholars alike. A well-deserving win, the project promises to be a boon for Egypt with clear socioeconomic benefits.

A total of 19 other projects across a range of sectors won overall regional honours at the 13th edition of the awards held at a gala ceremony at the Address Dubai Marina on 22 November. Other Mena winners are One Za'abeel Tower in Dubai – Building Project of the Year; the Shura Bridge & Causeways in Saudi Arabia – Road Project of the Year; the Etihad Rail Phase 2 freight package – Transport Project of the Year; the King Hamad American Mission Hospital in Bahrain Healthcare Project of the Year; SeaWorld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi – Leisure Project of the Year; and the Six Senses Southern Dunes – Hotel Project of the Year; and a dozen more fantastic schemes.

The announcement of the overall winners across 20 categories follows an extensive submission and judging process by an independent panel of more than 40 judges from different industries. More than 100 MENA projects were selected as National Winners for the awards earlier in the year who were then put forward to compete against each other for the best regional project in each category.

“We’ve witnessed the MENA region’s outstanding commitment to pioneering projects, showcasing unparalleled innovation and delivering technical prowess in the MEED Project Awards entries this year,” says Sonia Kerrigan, Group Commercial Director at MEED. “The remarkable set of winners reflects the incredible volume of outstanding projects in the region and the exceptional quality of the entries. It underscores the market’s resilience, and it fills us at MEED with immense pride to be able to honour the design, engineering and construction excellence of these extraordinary projects.”

Reflecting on this year’s award recipients, Arun Mathur, Mashreq Executive Vice President and Global Head of Contracting Finance, remarked: “Despite having attended numerous editions of this event, each and every time, I’m awed and inspired by the accomplishments within the regional projects industry and the unwavering drive for innovation as demonstrated by the projects.”

“The event is a truly incredible gathering of industry excellence, and every national and MENA winner deserves to be duly proud of their efforts to raise further the standard of the region’s infrastructure and built environment, and Mashreq is once again honoured to support the MEED Projects Awards.”

https://events.meed.com/event/meedprojectsawards/#mena-winners

https://events.meed.com/event/meedprojectsawards/#national-winners

