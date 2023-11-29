Cabka Introduces Retail US5: A Circular Economy-Driven Order Picking Pallet

With the new Retail US5 order picking pallet, users can transport their goods more cost-effective and sustainably. The new Retail US5 (here open deck version) is characterized by its resource-saving construction from recycled plastic. The high nestability of the new Retail US5 allows cost and space-saving return transport.

Retail US5 redefines retail logistics, providing a greener solution for companies seeking both environmental consciousness and operational excellence.

With our Retail pallet series, we have revolutionized logistics in the food retail industry, making it both cost-effective and sustainable.” — Jean-Marc van Maren

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reducing CO2 emissions, conserving resources and embracing the principles of a circular economy are top priorities for logistics users. Cabka, a leading expert in reusable transport packaging made from recycled plastics, has risen to the challenge with their latest innovation: the nestable picking pallet, Retail US5.

For companies seeking a durable and eco-friendly solution for their goods transportation needs, Cabka's Retail US5 picking pallet offers an environmentally conscious alternative to conventional virgin plastic pallets. What sets the Retail US5 apart is its unique composition - it's not only 100% recyclable like conventional plastic pallets, but it is also constructed from recycled plastic, embodying Cabka's commitment to a circular economy approach.

Cost-Efficiency and Sustainability in Retail Logistics

The Retail US5 has been specifically designed for the US market, ensuring compatibility with existing plastic pallet solutions while delivering exceptional value for money. It boasts a lightweight design, enhanced durability, ease of maintenance, and heightened resistance to damage. Moreover, the Retail US5's lightweight construction, combined with a low nesting height, maximizes space utilization, increases supply chain efficiency, and results in reduced transportation costs. According to Jean-Marc van Maren, Chief Product Development Officer at Cabka, "With our Retail pallet series, we have revolutionized logistics in the food retail industry, making it both cost-effective and sustainable."

Nestable plastic pallets, like the Retail US5, offer a transformative alternative to the conventional heavy wooden GMA pallets for the picking and transportation of goods in the retail industry. The Retail US5 seamlessly integrates into your logistics process, circulating between distribution centers and sales floors, enabling significantly more cycles compared to traditional wooden pallets.

Ergonomic Design and Workplace Safety

Unlike traditional wooden pallets, the Retail US5 does not have runners, which makes it lightweight, nestable, and exceptionally space efficient. This design empowers users to reduce both their storage and transportation costs, allowing for the convenient transportation of up to 1530 empty pallets in a standard truck. Furthermore, the Retail US5 maintains consistently high quality throughout its lifespan.

The innovative oval feet design of the Retail US5 minimizes damage from forklifts, prioritizing workplace safety and ergonomics. It features a smooth, hygienic surface that's easy to clean, along with beveled edges. With no splinters or nails posing a risk of injury or cargo damage, the top deck's special structure, anti-slip edges, and rubber stoppers provide exceptional protection during handling. The lightweight design significantly reduces strain on employees' backs during lifting and carrying.

The Retail US5 comes in a standard size of 48 x 40 inches, weighing only 22.5 lbs in its lightest version and capable of carrying loads up to 3,000 lbs. It comes in both open and closed variants, offering versatility for your specific needs. For enhanced security during forklift handling, the pallet feet are optionally available in a special dogbone variant.

In terms of environmental protection, this load carrier stands out due to its resource-conserving construction made from recycled plastic. Moreover, at the end of its useful life, Cabka takes back worn-out products, recycling them into new pallets. This closed material cycle not only ensures sustainability from start to finish but also aligns with the demands of a circular economy.

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable pallets and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center in Valencia it has industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products. Find out more at cabka.com

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

