Design Shifu Introduces Reseller Platform Model for Service Industry
Design Shifu has developed a reseller platform model, helping businesses launch, sell, and provide their services without spending on new resources.LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Shifu, a subscription-based design company, has introduced the Reseller Platform Model, offering a new approach to services in the industry.
Understanding the Reseller Platform Model:
This model involves a company, referred to as the reseller, acquiring products or services from a provider, rebranding them, and marketing them to their clientele. This approach allows design agencies to provide services under their brand, potentially enhancing customer loyalty and expanding business.
Design Shifu's Contribution to Design Agencies:
Design Shifu provides a reseller platform for design agencies, aiming to facilitate businesses in offering design services without the need for in-house teams.
Benefits of Design Shifu's Reseller Platform:
Access to professional design services for a flat monthly fee
Streamlined rebranding options for a personalized customer experience
Elimination of the need for in-house design teams, potentially reducing operational costs
Design Shifu's Founder, Shobhit Patil, shared thoughts on the Reseller Platform Model: "Empowering designing agencies through our reseller platform aims to enhance their service offerings and contribute to industry innovation. Design Shifu is committed to facilitating success for our partners in a competitive market."
Designing agencies are invited to explore Design Shifu's Reseller Platform and consider new ways of conducting business. Discover the potential advantages of offering design services under your brand.
About Design Shifu:
Design Shifu is a subscription-based design company dedicated to providing design services for design agencies of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Design Shifu aims to empower businesses through its Reseller Platform, potentially changing how design services are offered in 2024.
