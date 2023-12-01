Circularise secures SAFE investment with SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Our alliance with SEKISUI CHEMICAL is more than a strategic partnership, it's a vote of confidence in the circular economy future we're building together.”THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularise, a blockchain platform for supply chain transparency and traceability, is excited to announce the successful closure of a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) with SEKISUI CHEMICAL, a world-renowned leader in the plastics manufacturing industry. This strategic alliance, which involves an investment in Circularise by SEKISUI CHEMICAL, goes beyond financial support. SEKISUI CHEMICAL will enter a joint project with Circularise in a chemicals traceability project, introducing a digital product passport and testing mass balance traceability software in their supply chain.
Following the successful closure of Series A funding in 2022, the recent SAFE marks another significant milestone for Circularise. With this SAFE SEKISUI joins a lineup of esteemed investors including Brightlands Venture Partners, Asahi Kasei, Neste, 4impact, and others.
SEKISUI’s SAFE investment doesn’t only guarantee an immediate capital injection for Circularise but also lays the groundwork for the Series B funding round. The investment will also help Circularise to further expand in the chemicals market.
Jordi de Vos, co-founder of Circularise, says, "Our alliance with SEKISUI CHEMICAL is more than a strategic partnership, it's a vote of confidence in the circular economy future we're building together. We're thrilled to channel these resources into further growth and to amplify our impact on sustainability in the petrochemical world."
In the face of evolving consumer demands and progressive business practices aimed to drive sustainability, a wave of upcoming regulations is set to significantly impact the petrochemical industry. These include the EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and more. Additionally, significant updates are anticipated for numerous existing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) directives, with a key focus on enhancing traceability.
The urgency of addressing sustainability challenges is clear. Our success hinges on our collective ability to minimize waste and environmental impact, optimize efficiency, and uphold ethical practices that respect human rights and natural ecosystems. In this context, digital product passports and blockchain technology could play pivotal roles.
A representative from SEKISUI CHEMICAL comments, "SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group aims to realize a circular economy through our business by working with the supply chain, minimizing the amount of fossil-derived materials used, and promoting resource recycling. Our investment in Circularise is a strategic move towards embracing digital transformation in our supply chain. By partnering with Circularise, we want to pilot a digital product passport in our operations, marking a significant step in enhancing chemicals traceability and sustainability.”
As Circularise moves forward, these achievements lay a solid foundation for the upcoming Series B round. The company is confident that the momentum gained will drive its continued success and market expansion in the future.
About SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Headquartered in Japan, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. and its subsidiaries make up the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group. 27,000 employees in over 200 companies throughout 21 countries and regions aim to contribute to improving the lives of the people of the world and the earth’s environment. Thanks to a history of innovation, dedication, and pioneering spirit, SEKISUI CHEMICAL now holds leading positions in its three diverse business divisions as well as top global market share in interlayer film, foam products, conductive particles, and more.
Since its foundation in 1947, the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group has dedicated itself to social and environmental contribution and is now an internationally recognized leader in sustainability and environmental initiatives, having recently been selected as one of the Global 100 most sustainable companies. SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group will continue to maintain a strong corporate presence for 100 years and beyond.
About Circularise
Circularise is a digital product passports and mass balance bookkeeping software provider founded in The Netherlands in 2016. Circularise’s software system helps suppliers in chemicals, plastics, battery materials, metals, and other industries to trace materials and share their environmental footprint without risking their sensitive data. By extension, it helps brands to get visibility into their Scope 3 emissions and other metrics, which is aligned with the regulatory push for digital product passports, the SEC’s proposed climate risk disclosure rules, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.
