CrowdStrike Opens New Asian Hub in Singapore
The new office will also include training facilities that CrowdStrike customers and partners can leverage to share best practices on the latest cyber defense strategies and upskill cybersecurity professionals to defend against the adversaries targeting the region.
“Asia is a hotbed for cyber-criminal activity. We saw average ransomware demands in Southeast Asia more than doubled in the last four weeks to $8.5 million compared to the four weeks prior. With all of this activity, it’s critical that businesses in Asia adopt modern cybersecurity solutions and a proactive approach to protecting themselves to combat adversaries targeting countries like Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia,” said Geoff Swaine, vice president, APJ for CrowdStrike.
“We saw this need when we first established an office in Singapore in 2016 and have continued to grow our team and business in the region. Over that time, CrowdStrike has supported many businesses across multiple sectors and sizes in the shift from using legacy, often signature-based, security solutions that are unable to protect against modern cyber-attacks towards AI-driven and intelligence-based cybersecurity platforms.”
