To Buy or Not to Buy: IAM Experts Named The Bestselling Used Cars in Indiana

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Indy Auto Man dealer car lot, Indianapolis

The Indiana dealership shares insights into the latest resale tendencies in the used car market.

Pickups and budget models in good condition have always ruled the used car market. But the preferences change.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some used cars sell out in days, while others, on the contrary, cannot find buyers for a long time. Experts from the Indy Auto Man dealership have summed up which cars attract and which scare away consumers in the Indiana secondary market on the verge of 2024.

The resale rate of a used car depends on many factors. Of course, the more popular the car brand, its make and model, the faster it will find a buyer. Moreover, among many similar offers, people choose the most suitable option based on the trim level, age/mileage, and condition of each specific car. The final choice will be determined by the cost set by the seller, which must be adequate for the market.

"First of all, buyers pay attention to the price, since they have a wide selection among similar models with the same set of technical characteristics," explains Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man. "We have integrated an innovative Deep Automotive dynamic pricing system to facilitate their search and offer the most beneficial deals. It analyzes the market and makes daily price adjustments to guarantee the best value for each model on our car lot."

According to the inner statistics of the Indy Auto Man dealership, the most popular cars in Indiana are Ford and Tesla. At the end of 2023, the first place in sales was taken by Ford F-Series pickups. Other truck brands are also in high demand. Behind the workhorses are electric cars, with the Tesla Model Y at the head. As for other used models, the Volvo XC60, BMW 4 Series coupe, and Infiniti QX are selling the fastest.

The year of manufacture and mileage also impact the popularity: the older the car, the lower the price. But one of the priority criteria is the technical condition of the vehicle. This includes engine performance, body condition, suspension, optics, and interior quality. The timing of the sale is influenced, among other things, by the regular maintenance, the absence of accidents, as well as the presence of the clean title. However, there are still cars that experts recommend avoiding, even if they seem rather attractive.

The specific Toyota 4Runner is not the most popular purchase, nor is the Mitsubishi Eclipse, since it is a youth model, which means increased wear and tear on the components and routine maintenance is unlikely.

"The number of days before sale is not the main indicator of a successful deal. Highly liquid cars are sold quickly and with minimal depreciation. But short timing may indicate that the car is not very liquid, and the seller, understanding this, is ready to get rid of it quickly with a significant price drop,” says Victor.

Meanwhile, the turnover of cars on the secondary market largely depends on seasonality and the current level of demand. For example, as prices rise in the new car market, the demand for used cars increases, which means they can be sold faster and more profitably. Used cars sell out best in the spring, while in the winter, buyers' attention is drawn to sales of last year's models at franchised dealerships. And this is bad news because, in January, a used car will become a year older and lose more value.

Used premium cars take the longest to find new owners — their sales period can reach 50-70 days. Thus, among the long-livers of the Indiana secondary market are the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, Chrysler 300C, Bentley Continental, and Land Rover Defender. Such vehicles can take a very long time to sell and lose a lot in price. A trade-in deal may be the most profitable solution for owners of these cars by the end of 2023.

About Indy Auto Man

Since 2008, the Indy Auto Man dealership has become a trendsetter in used car trading, striving to meet the highest demands of Indiana consumers. The dealer offers online car sales with delivery and convenient services for trade-in and financing. Their inventory of 300+ cars, SUVs, trucks, minivans, and commercial vehicles of the most popular brands will please the most picky customers. To facilitate the choice, the dealer prepares guides, model comparisons, and other hands-on tips in the blog and on the IAM YouTube channel.