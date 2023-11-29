Presenting Solar Insure's SolarDetect Program: an Innovative Solution for Residential Solar Homeowners
SolarDetect by Solar Insure offers a range of key features to provide homeowners with peace of mind and support for their solar power systems.
Many homeowners have experienced a sense of abandonment when it comes to their solar investments. SolarDetect is here to change that.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Insure is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary SolarDetect Program, an innovative, insurance-backed extended warranty product designed to provide much-needed support and confidence to residential solar owners.
— Ara Agopian
“Solar ownership should be a source of pride, offering not only economic returns but also significant environmental benefits,” said Ara Agopian, CEO of Solar Insure. “Yet many homeowners have experienced a sense of abandonment when it comes to their solar investments. SolarDetect is here to change that.”
SolarDetect by Solar Insure offers a range of key features to provide homeowners with peace of mind and support for their solar power systems. The program also includes monitoring support through hardware installation and a user-friendly app, empowering homeowners to track their energy consumption and optimize savings. Additionally, SolarDetect offers comprehensive coverage at a low monthly fee, minimizing the burden of unexpected repair costs.
SolarDetect is backed by Zurich North America, one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals, including reliable and financially stable extended warranty and service contract coverage. Available in select states now and expanding in 2024, SolarDetect is transforming the solar ownership experience for homeowners across the country.
Key Features of SolarDetect:
Solar System Warranty: Solar Insure's SolarDetect is backed by Zurich North America. Its coverage can provide a homeowner with the satisfaction that their solar investment is protected for an extended coverage period.
Monitoring Support: After an onsite inspection, hardware is installed that will monitor the production of the solar system and the consumption of the homeowner, including a homeowner-facing energy management app. This app will help homeowners learn how they are using their clean energy and where they may be able to save when it comes to their electricity usage.
Low Monthly Fee: We understand that homeowners want to enjoy the benefits of their solar panels without the stress of out-of-pocket repair costs. SolarDetect eliminates this burden, offering comprehensive coverage with no hidden expenses when your solar system requires repairs.
Legacy System Support: Solar Insure recognizes the importance of preserving legacy solar systems. All inverters on our approved vendor list, including reputable companies like Enphase and SolarEdge, can now be covered through the SolarDetect warranty. This initiative ensures that legacy systems continue to operate efficiently, even if a solar manufacturer goes out of business.
Reliable Insurance Partner: Solar Insure’s SolarDetect is backed by Zurich North America, a trusted industry leader, to provide homeowners with the backing of a renowned insurance company. This means homeowners can have confidence in the reliability and financial stability of its extended warranty coverage.
SolarDetect is a beacon of hope for homeowners who have been living with the uncertainty of abandoned or unsupported solar panels. It bridges the gap by providing much-needed repairs and support, transforming headaches into hassle-free solar ownership.
Buyers of warranty plans report higher satisfaction with their purchases and display increased loyalty to both the installer and manufacturer.
Solar Insure is committed to making a positive impact in the residential solar industry, and our SolarDetect Program is a testament to this commitment. We are dedicated to helping abandoned and unsupported solar panels find new life through this groundbreaking program.
SolarDetect is now available in California, Texas, Utah, and New Mexico and is set to launch in additional states in 2024, providing homeowners with the support and assurance they deserve. It's time to take control of your solar investment and enjoy the benefits with confidence.
For more information about Solar Insure and the SolarDetect Program, please visit solarinsure.com or contact our team at marketing@solarinsure.com.
