EAWD’s Proprietary Solutions Addresses Water Scarcity While Preparing for An Uplisting to The NYSE or Nasdaq Exchange
Energy Water And Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD)ATLANTA , GA, US, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Energy and Water Development Corporation (OTCQB: EAWD) is stepping up to address an under-acknowledged global crisis: water scarcity. As more of our communities' grapple with this issue, with Flint, Michigan as a poignant domestic example, EAWD has launched immediate, scalable solutions to tackle this urgent problem.
Recent research from Colorado State University forewarns that almost half of the freshwater basins in the US might not suffice to meet population needs by 2071. Given the rising population and demand for food – which consumes over 70% of the world’s water resources – the need for innovative and sustainable solutions has never been more urgent.
Recognizing the imminent gap between the renewable supply of water and demand, expected to be 40% by 2030 as indicated by Morgan Stanley's Sustainability Research Team, EAWD is deploying its groundbreaking Atmosphere Water Generation technology. This technology promises to revolutionize the water supply chain by generating water directly from the atmosphere, a near-infinite and underutilized source.
With existing offices in Germany and the United States, EAWD has now broadened its reach to Latin America, with a new office in Mexico. Yet, the company remains dedicated to addressing the water crisis at home in the USA, especially in vulnerable areas like Flint, Michigan.
EAWD's innovative approach converts atmospheric humidity into potable water, providing an immediate solution to regions facing water stress. This solution is not only sustainable and scalable but also uniquely tailored to suit the demands of various clients, including private companies, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
The company’s efforts extend beyond the provision of clean water, as they offer design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services, bolstering the resilience of communities grappling with water scarcity. By harnessing the power of proven technology, EAWD's technical expertise can customize solutions to specific community needs, addressing both the water scarcity and energy supply challenges.
Despite the daunting statistics, such as India's stark shortfall of water resources for 18% of the world's population, or the challenges faced by 150 million people living in water-scarce areas in Latin America and the Caribbean, EAWD is confident that its Atmosphere Water Generation technology can make a significant impact.
Regarding their Proprietary Innovative Energy-Supplied Atmosphere Water Generators (eAWGs): EAWD’s team has successfully developed and implemented innovative eAWGs that harness moisture in the air to provide both water and energy. This breakthrough technology holds great promise for addressing global water scarcity challenges while also generating sustainable energy. The company has also developed a Proprietary Innovative Off Grid Self-Sufficient Energy Supply EV Charging Stations. This technolgy represent a significant step forward in promoting clean and renewable energy solutions for electric vehicles, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
EAWD’s technology has undergone successful validation in Hamburg, Germany, and Cancun, Mexico, with active deployment case studies. This validation further solidifies the viability and efficacy of our atmosphere water generation systems. We are thrilled to witness these solutions making a tangible difference in water-scarce regions.
Currently, Energy Water and Developemnet have multiple active projects in the pipeline, spanning across the USA, Mexico, South Sudan, Yemen, Morocco, and South Africa. These endeavors, undertaken in collaboration with strategic partners, are expected to drive increased deployment of our systems and subsequently contribute to revenue growth.By implementing immediate and innovative solutions, Energy and Water Development Corporation is leading the way to address the critical issue of water scarcity, transforming the global water landscape one drop at a time.
For more information about EAWD, please visit the website at https://www.energy-water.com
About Energy and Water Development Corp (EAWD)
EAWD is a global engineering company that provides sustainable solutions to address the world's water scarcity and energy supply challenges. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).
The company has existing offices in Germany and the United States and has now expanded its presence in Latin America with a new office in Mexico.
