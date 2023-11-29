3195 Humber Road Oak Bay | Oak Bay Group

Callaghan O'Connor and The Oak Bay Group List Historic 'Sweet Pea' Oceanfront Estate in Victoria, Canada, Hits the Market at $15.2 Million

eXp (TSX:eXp)

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic 'Sweet Pea' Oceanfront Estate in Victoria, Canada, Hits the Market at $15.2 Million

Victoria, Canada - A piece of history is now up for sale in the picturesque city of Victoria, Canada. The iconic 'Sweet Pea' oceanfront estate, located in the prestigious Uplands neighborhood, has been listed for $15.2 million by Callaghan O'Connor of the Oak Bay Group. This historic property offers a rare opportunity for buyers to own a piece of Victoria's rich heritage and enjoy a luxurious coastal lifestyle.

Built in 1912, 'Sweet Pea' is a stunning example of Edwardian architecture and has been meticulously maintained and restored over the years. The estate boasts 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and over 10,000 square feet of living space, making it one of the largest and most impressive properties in the Uplands neighborhood. The estate also features a private beach, a heated outdoor pool, and a tennis court, providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation.

In addition to its grandeur and stunning oceanfront location, 'Sweet Pea' also holds a special place in Victoria's history. The estate was originally built for the prominent Dunsmuir family, who were known for their contributions to the development of British Columbia's coal and railway industries. The estate has since been home to several notable figures, including a former Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia and a renowned Canadian artist.

With its rich history, luxurious amenities, and prime location, 'Sweet Pea' is a truly unique property that is sure to attract attention from buyers around the world. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Callaghan O'Connor of the Oak Bay Group for more information and to schedule a viewing of this historic oceanfront estate. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Victoria's past and create your own legacy at 'Sweet Pea.'