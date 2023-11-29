Nightly full closure of the eastbound H-1 from Punahou to Kapiʻolani begins Dec. 3

Main, News Posted on Nov 28, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists of a full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway from the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23) to the Kapiʻolani Boulevard on-ramp, for the installation of expansion joints and vehicular counting loops. Roadwork will occur on Sunday night, Dec. 3, through Friday morning, Dec. 15, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Motorists traveling in the eastbound direction may exit at the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23), turn left onto South King Street, then turn right onto Kapiʻolani Boulevard, where they may access the on-ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway.

Motorists should be aware that the full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway, from the University Avenue Interchange to Alexander Street, will be concurrent with the eastbound closure. Please view the following link for westbound closure and detour information https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/construction-shifts-to-phase-2b-for-the-h-1-freeway-resurfacing-project/.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time and to plan their routes ahead of time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders will not be allowed through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

