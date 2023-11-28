Analysis of the indispensable RAD51 cofactor BRCA2 in Naganishia liquefaciens, a Basidiomycota yeast

In this study, we report the identification of the homologs of BRCA2 (hereafter called Brh2) and Dss1 in N. liquefaciens. BRCA2 homologs are also found in many Basidiomycota species but not in Ascomycota species like S. cerevisiae and S. pombe. The yeast two-hybrid assay demonstrated the interaction of Brh2 with both Rad51 and Dss1. Unlike vertebrate BRCA2, BRH2 is not essential for viability. The loss of Brh2 caused pronounced sensitivity to UV and ionizing radiation, and their HR ability, as assayed by gene-targeting efficiency, was compromised. These phenotypes were indistinguishable from those of the rad51 mutant, and the rad51 brh2 double mutant. Furthermore, the brh2 defects in DNA damage and HR were exacerbated to a level similar to those of these two mutants when combined with the rad52 mutation. These observations strongly support the argument that Naganishia Brh2 is the BRCA2 ortholog that functions as an indispensable auxiliary factor for Rad51.

Ustilago maydis, a plant pathogen, is unique in that it is a fungal species carrying the BRCA2 homolog Brh2 ( Kojic et al, 2002 ; Holloman et al, 2008 ; Holloman, 2011 ). U. maydis belongs to the Basidiomycota phylum, which is evolutionarily distant from Ascomycota to which S. cerevisiae and S. pombe belong. The two phyla diverged from a common fungal ancestor about 650 million years ago ( Kumar et al, 2022 ). Basidiomycota, in general, has been explored to a lesser extent than Ascomycota. In this work, we directed our attention to Naganishia liquefaciens, a nonpathogenic Basidiomycota species ( Abe et al, 2001 ). Ustilago (Ustilaginales) and Naganishia (Filobasidiales) diverged from a common ancestor about 450 million years ago ( Han et al, 2020 ). We anticipate that studying multiple Basidiomycota species distantly related to each other will provide unique insights into basic biology, much like S. cerevisiae and S. pombe, two major Ascomycota models, have done.

Results

Brh2 shows interaction with Dss1 and Rad51 on the yeast two-hybrid system BRCA2 forms a complex with DSS1, an indispensable partner for BRCA2 function (Marston et al, 1999). A DSS1 homolog of N. liquefaciens was identified using U. maydis Dss1 as a query. Alignment of human DSS1 with Dss1 homologs from three Basidiomycota species (N. liquefaciens, C. neoformans, and U. maydis) revealed that two acidic regions are highly conserved across these species (Fig 2A). Figure 2. Identification and characterization of Dss1 homologs in N. liquefaciens. (A) Alignment of Dss1 and its homologs. Hs, H. sapiens; Nl, N. liquefaciens; Cn, C. neoformans; Um, U. maydis. (B) Protein interactions assessed using the yeast two-hybrid assay. DBD, Gal4 DNA-binding domain; GAD, Gal4 transcription activation domain. “Control” indicates synthetic medium lacking tryptophan and leucin. “-HIS, -ADE” indicates a synthetic medium lacking histidine and adenine, and tryptophan and leucin. (C) Monitoring cell growth of various strains. Error bars, SD (n = 3). Source data are available for this figure. We then examined the physical interaction between Rad51, Brh2, Dss1, and Rad52 using the yeast two-hybrid system. Brh2 fused to the Gal4 DNA-binding domain (DBD) showed interaction with Rad51 and Dss1 fused to the Gal4 transcription activation domain (GAD), and GAD-Brh2 also showed interaction with DBD–Rad51 and DBD–Dss1 (Fig 2B). These interactions play a central role in the function of BRCA2 and are consistent with its known properties in both higher eukaryotes and Ustilago BRCA2. Unexpectedly, we detected an interaction between Brh2 and Rad52. It would be particularly intriguing if there were a functional interplay between Brh2 and Rad52. Equally unexpected is the absence of an interaction between Rad51 and Rad52. This observation may be related to the seemingly limited involvement of Rad52 in HR in this organism (see the Discussion section) (Palihati et al, 2021). It is interesting to note that Dss1 did not show interaction with Rad52, given that DSS1 associates with RAD52 and enhances its activity in humans (Stefanovie et al, 2020). To understand the function of Brh2 and Dss1 in N. liquefaciens, these genes were deleted, and the null mutants were subjected to further analysis. In the absence of Dss1, cells exhibited a marked reduction in growth (Fig 2C). Doubling time was ∼120 min for the WT, rad51, and brh2 mutants, whereas it was ∼250 min for the dss1 mutant. This extreme growth defect hindered us from further characterizing the dss1 mutant. Dss1 is highly conserved, present in organisms that do not carry a BRCA2 homolog as well. It is a component of the lid subcomplex of the 26S proteasome, serving as an ubiquitin receptor (Paraskevopoulos et al, 2014). It is possible that Dss1 plays another BRCA2-unrelated function involving an essential protein in this organism. The absence of Brh2 or Rad51 did not result in a significant growth defect. This might implicate that the involvement of Rad51 and Brh2 in DNA replication is limited in this organism, in sharp contrast to vertebrate cells where Rad51 is essential for growth (Sonoda et al, 1998).

BRH2 and RAD51 function in the same genetic pathway for DNA damage repair in N. liquefaciens We then investigated the genetic relationship between BRH2 and other HR genes previously characterized in N. liquefaciens, namely RAD51 and RAD52. Single, double, and triple mutants of these genes were systematically tested for their sensitivity to UV or γ-ray. The absence of Brh2 sensitized cells to both UV and γ-rays to a similar extent as the absence of Rad51 alone or both Rad51 and Brh2. We previously demonstrated that the absence of Rad52 alone barely sensitizes cells to DNA damage, but when combined with the rad51 mutation, cells display increased sensitivity to UV and γ-rays (Fig 3A and B left) (Palihati et al, 2021). The absence of Brh2 mirrored the effect caused by the absence of Rad51 in this context: the brh2 rad52 double mutant exhibited practically the same sensitivity to both UV and γ-ray as the rad51 rad52 double and the rad51 brh2 rad52 triple mutants (Fig 3A and B right). Thus, these results strongly indicate that BRH2 and RAD51 operate in the same DNA damage repair pathway in N. liquefaciens. Figure 3. BRH2 and RAD51 function in the same pathway in DNA damage repair. (A) UV and (B) γ-ray sensitivity results. Strains used: WT, MP1; rad51∆, MP35; brh2∆, MP31; rad51∆ brh2∆, MP37; rad52∆, MP33; rad51∆ rad52∆, MP39; brh2∆ rad52∆, MP41; rad51∆ brh2∆ rad52∆, MP101. Error bars, SD (n = 3). Source data are available for this figure.