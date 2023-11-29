GR8 TEK™ Products Soon to Launch on Walmart.com: Expanding Accessibility to Sustainable Smart Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- GR8 TEK, a leader in sustainable technology, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its innovative products on Walmart.com. This strategic partnership aims to broaden the reach of GR8 TEK's advanced solutions in carbon-neutral, sustainable indoor organic farming and energy-efficient UV Optical Disinfection to a wider audience.
Product Line-up Highlights:
SMRTLED+ Series: Renowned for high performance and energy efficiency, the series includes:
SMRTLED+ 10K, 8.5K, and 5K LED Strips: Offering lumens of 10,000, 8,500, and 5,000, these LED strips are perfect for various indoor applications.
SMRTLED+ SunRise Tower: An innovative stackable design delivering up to 150,000 lumens, ideal for enhancing micro-green yields. Known for its low-voltage, carbon-neutral approach.
SMRTLED+ SunCluster: With 70,000 lumens per cluster, this product is a game-changer in indoor farming, offering exceptional illumination and energy savings.
SMRTLED+ Motion-Deactivated UV Sanitizer: This groundbreaking product offers automatic UV germicidal light deactivation upon motion detection, ensuring safety and continuous sanitation.
SMRTLED+ UV Grow: Designed for indoor plant enthusiasts, it uses UVA spectrum LED technology to promote healthy plant growth indoors.
GR8 TEK’s dedication to sustainability is evident in its product lineup, offering a greener alternative to traditional farming methods. The non-heat generating SMRTLED+ series, eliminating the need for a ballast, significantly reduces carbon emissions. Paired with Optical Disinfection instead of pesticides, these innovations represent a leap forward in tackling environmental and health challenges.
Under the leadership of founder Alan Ghahramani, GR8 TEK has emerged as a disruptor in smart technology solutions. Ghahramani’s approach has driven the company’s mission to deliver smarter, sustainable solutions that address food insecurities and energy costs.
"I am thrilled that we will soon offer GR8 TEK's innovative products on Walmart.com,” said Alan Ghahramani. “Our journey at GR8 TEK has consistently revolved around introducing sustainable, energy-efficient, carbon-neutral IoT smart devices. The availability of our SMRTLED+ series and UV germicidal products on this global platform marks a significant stride towards realizing our vision for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.”
For more information and to purchase GR8 TEK's products, visit GR8-TEK.com
About GR8 TEK™
GR8 TEK, founded by former Apple Senior Cloud Architect Alan Ghahramani, is at the forefront of sustainable technology and smart home solutions. Renowned for its innovative SMRTLED+ series and UV sanitization products, GR8 TEK is committed to revolutionizing indoor farming and improving Optical Disinfection standards. With a focus on environmental responsibility, efficiency, and customer accessibility, GR8 TEK's products are designed to make a positive impact on the planet and are available for a broader audience through Amazon. For more information, visit GR8-TEK.com or its Amazon storefront.
Kayla Zadel
Product Line-up Highlights:
SMRTLED+ Series: Renowned for high performance and energy efficiency, the series includes:
SMRTLED+ 10K, 8.5K, and 5K LED Strips: Offering lumens of 10,000, 8,500, and 5,000, these LED strips are perfect for various indoor applications.
SMRTLED+ SunRise Tower: An innovative stackable design delivering up to 150,000 lumens, ideal for enhancing micro-green yields. Known for its low-voltage, carbon-neutral approach.
SMRTLED+ SunCluster: With 70,000 lumens per cluster, this product is a game-changer in indoor farming, offering exceptional illumination and energy savings.
SMRTLED+ Motion-Deactivated UV Sanitizer: This groundbreaking product offers automatic UV germicidal light deactivation upon motion detection, ensuring safety and continuous sanitation.
SMRTLED+ UV Grow: Designed for indoor plant enthusiasts, it uses UVA spectrum LED technology to promote healthy plant growth indoors.
GR8 TEK’s dedication to sustainability is evident in its product lineup, offering a greener alternative to traditional farming methods. The non-heat generating SMRTLED+ series, eliminating the need for a ballast, significantly reduces carbon emissions. Paired with Optical Disinfection instead of pesticides, these innovations represent a leap forward in tackling environmental and health challenges.
Under the leadership of founder Alan Ghahramani, GR8 TEK has emerged as a disruptor in smart technology solutions. Ghahramani’s approach has driven the company’s mission to deliver smarter, sustainable solutions that address food insecurities and energy costs.
"I am thrilled that we will soon offer GR8 TEK's innovative products on Walmart.com,” said Alan Ghahramani. “Our journey at GR8 TEK has consistently revolved around introducing sustainable, energy-efficient, carbon-neutral IoT smart devices. The availability of our SMRTLED+ series and UV germicidal products on this global platform marks a significant stride towards realizing our vision for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.”
For more information and to purchase GR8 TEK's products, visit GR8-TEK.com
About GR8 TEK™
GR8 TEK, founded by former Apple Senior Cloud Architect Alan Ghahramani, is at the forefront of sustainable technology and smart home solutions. Renowned for its innovative SMRTLED+ series and UV sanitization products, GR8 TEK is committed to revolutionizing indoor farming and improving Optical Disinfection standards. With a focus on environmental responsibility, efficiency, and customer accessibility, GR8 TEK's products are designed to make a positive impact on the planet and are available for a broader audience through Amazon. For more information, visit GR8-TEK.com or its Amazon storefront.
Kayla Zadel
InDistribution Media
+1 5615440719
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube