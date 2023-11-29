Ava Laurénne Bride Brings Bridal Elegance and Charm with their Brand-New Location in Greenville, South Carolina

Ava Laurenne Bride Brand New Location in Greenvile, SC

Ava Laurénne Bride, Virginia's largest and most celebrated bridal boutique is pleased to announce the opening of its second location in Greenville, South Carolina. To commemorate this special milestone, owners Gabe and Wendy Rivera will be hosting a Grand Opening Christmas Ball on December 14th from 8 pm to 9:30pm EST.

“Greenville is incredibly special to both Gabe and me. We are beyond excited to bring Ava Laurénne Bride to the very location that is my hometown, sparked our love story, and carries such warm memories for us both. Hosting a Christmas Ball is the perfect way to celebrate this opening - it will be a spectacle of beauty, grandeur, and nostalgia” said Wendy Rivera, owner of Ava Laurénne Bride.

Ava Laurénne has a tradition of throwing lavish parties exclusively for their brides every year and the Grand Opening Christmas Ball will be no exception. Any bride that has an appointment at the Greenville location between now and December 5th will receive a VIP invitation to attend the Grand Opening Christmas Ball. Greenville brides plus two guests of their choosing will be invited to attend this once-in-a-lifetime event showcasing local artists & creatives for entertainment and serving seasonal food and beverages.

Additionally, Ava Laurénne Bride is hosting a photography competition throughout the night where all local photographers are invited to participate. The winning image will be featured on the official Instagram page of over 200K followers and shared in an email newsletter to a list of over 10K brides. Photographers can learn more and register by contacting Ava Laurénne Bride at shop@avagvl.com

To learn more about Ava Laurénne on this and all upcoming events, please visit http://www.avalaurennebride.com/

About Ava Laurénne Bride:

Ava Laurénne Bride is Virginia's largest and most celebrated bridal boutique. The heart of this 10,000-square-foot bridal haven beats with the promise of unparalleled bridal journeys. In this new dimension of the Ava Laurénne experience, Kelsy Hall, DiDomenico designer and international fashion luminary, traverses the globe in pursuit of the finest fabrics and couture inspiration to outfit brides for their special day.

For more information, please contact Wendy Rivera at ava.laurenne@hotmail.com (mailto:ava.laurenne@hotmail.com) or visit www.avalaurennebride.com (http://www.avalaurennebride.com/)