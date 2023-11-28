King County pair added to Kreidler’s Insurance Fraud Most Wanted list

November 16, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man from Everett and a woman from Shoreline have been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Insurance Fraud Most Wanted list.

Joel Ilunga Maloba, 29, and Ida Madilamba, 34, failed to appear at their arraignment after being charged by the King County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of false claims or proof each. A bench warrant was issued for their arrest in November 2023.

Maloba and Madilamba were charged after an investigation conducted by Kreidler’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU).

CIU discovered on Nov. 16, 2020, that Maloba ran into a barrier on southbound Interstate 5 in King County. His 2014 Chrysler 300 was totaled.

Maloba did not have insurance at the time of the collision, so he purchased a policy with Progressive later that day. He then filed a claim on December 20 and reported the collision had occurred a day earlier. Maloba indicated that he had a passenger in his vehicle — Madilamba — who also confirmed to Progressive that the collision had occurred on Dec. 19.

Progressive discovered that there was a police report from the original collision on November 16 and a Washington State Patrol trooper had responded, noting the vehicle had been totaled.

As Maloba had no insurance at the actual time of loss, Progressive denied Maloba’s claim to fix the Chrysler for $14,294.28 and referred the claim to CIU as mandated by state law.

If you have information that may lead to the arrest of Maloba or Madilamba, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.