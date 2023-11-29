Vision Boutique Expands with Seventh Location in Munster, Indiana
Vision Boutique is excited to announce the opening of its seventh eye care location in Munster, Indiana in January 2024.MUNSTER, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Boutique, a leading optometry practice known for its wide selection of designer frames, patient centered approach, and comprehensive eyecare services, is excited to announce the opening of its seventh location in Munster, Indiana. The new practice will be in a brand-new complex, slated to open its doors in January 2024.
This expansion marks a large milestone for Vision Boutique, as it continues to grow its presence in the eyewear industry and serve the eyecare needs of the Munster community and surrounding areas.
The Munster location will offer the same high-quality eyewear and personalized service Vision Boutique is known for. Customers can expect to find a wide range of fashionable frames from top designers, as well as a knowledgeable and friendly staff dedicated to helping them find the perfect eyewear solution.
In addition to our wide selection of designer frames, Vision Boutique is proud to offer a comprehensive range of eyecare services provided by our experienced optometrists. These services include:
- Comprehensive Eye Exams: Our optometrists provide thorough eye examinations to assess vision and overall eye health.
- Dry Eye Management: We specialize in diagnosing and treating dry eye, providing tailored solutions for relief and comfort.
- Myopia Management: We offer specialized programs and treatments to help manage and slow the progression of myopia (nearsightedness).
- Contact Lens Fitting and Consultation: Our experts will assist in finding the perfect contact lenses for comfort, clarity, and lifestyle.
- Emergency Eye Care: Vision Boutique is equipped to handle urgent eye care needs, ensuring prompt attention and expert care.
- Eye Allergies: Our team is trained to diagnose and provide effective solutions for various forms of eye allergies.
- Computer Vision Syndrome Management: We offer guidance and solutions to alleviate digital eye strain and discomfort associated with prolonged screen use.
"We are thrilled to bring Vision Boutique to Munster, Indiana and become a part of this vibrant community," said Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Owner and Principal Optometrist at Vision Boutique. "Our goal is to provide customers with not only the latest in eyewear fashion, but also a comfortable and enjoyable shopping experience."
The new complex in Munster is conveniently located to meet the eyecare needs of residents in the area, offering not only eyewear such as glasses and contacts but treatment of eye infections and diseases as well.
For more information about Vision Boutique and its new Munster location or to book an appointment, please visit vision-boutique.com or call 219-228-1776.
About Vision Boutique: Vision Boutique is an optometry practice dedicated to providing customers with a wide selection of designer frames and a comprehensive range of eyecare services. With a commitment to quality and style, Vision Boutique has earned a reputation as a trusted source for eyewear solutions. With six existing locations and the upcoming seventh in Munster, Indiana, Vision Boutique continues to make its mark in the eyecare industry.
Dr. Helen Tzanetakos
Vision Boutique
+1 219-228-1776
htzanetakos@vision-boutique.com
