1840 & Company Unveils AI Global Talent Cloud: A New Approach to Streamline Remote Recruitment & Speed Up Hiring

About

1840 & Company is a global business process outsourcing and remote teams provider headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, USA. From pre-seed to post-IPO, they help growing companies of all sizes solve significant staffing and skills shortfalls within a global competency model. With flexible hiring options via traditional outsourcing, vetted freelancing, and direct placement, 1840 delivers comprehensive talent solutions tailored to your needs. Operating in scale from 7+ countries with the ability to hire in 150 different countries, 1840 serves as a seamless extension of your HR department.

