1840 & Company Unveils AI Global Talent Cloud: A New Approach to Streamline Remote Recruitment & Speed Up Hiring
Using advanced AI, a unique rating system, and humans, 1840 & Company has streamlined the recruitment process, reducing talent acquisition from weeks to days.KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1840 & Company, a global outsourcing provider, has announced the launch of its latest evolution in talent acquisition, the Global Talent Cloud. This innovative platform is designed to drastically speed up the company’s recruitment process for their clients seeking global, remote talent and teams.
The Need for Speed in Talent Sourcing
The job market has been rapidly evolving, with a shift towards remote work and diverse, international teams. Traditional recruitment methods are often slow and cumbersome. 1840 & Company’s Global Talent Cloud brings a much-needed solution to these issues by sourcing talent efficiently and quickly through the combination of artificial intelligence, proprietary rating scores, talent attributes, language tests, and human recruiting. Bryan DiGiorgio, CEO of 1840 & Company, commented on the platform's capabilities, saying, “This blend of technology and human touch has condensed a recruitment process that used to span weeks into just a matter of days. It's a game-changer for the way businesses can source and secure top-notch talent.”
An Intelligent Recruitment Platform with Advanced Technologies
1840 & Company adds over 16,000 professionals monthly to its platform – all from a wide variety of sources, including its website, social media, job boards, and other places. Leveraging advancements in AI and machine learning, 1840 & Company has created an innovative approach to streamline its talent recruitment. Utilizing both custom-built applications and third-party integrations, the company can quickly tap into their Global Talent Cloud to efficiently source the most ideal candidates for their clients.
Here’s how it works:
Step 1: Filtering with a Proprietary Rating Score
1840 & Company has developed a proprietary resume rating score system. The algorithm of this rating system utilizes a range of factors intended to pre-vet the expertise and skills of candidates relative to each specific job opening. Utilizing the power of AI, the Global Talent Cloud can automatically compare each candidate's resume with the job description and assign a calculated score. This score is then saved and allows the platform to automatically filter out candidates that would not be a good fit. Given that each position receives hundreds of applications a day, this saves countless resources and manpower.
Step 2: Searching with Talent Data Attributes
After filtering out the non-qualified candidates, their recruiting team can further refine the platform’s selection by searching for specialized 'Talent Data Attributes.' These attributes offer a multi-dimensional view of a candidate's skills, qualifications, and fit for a specific role. For example, these data attributes could be as specific as 'Certified in Data Science,' 'Blockchain Enthusiast,' or '10+ Years in Project Management.' Alternatively, they can also capture broader traits such as 'Recently Graduated,' ' Innovative Thinker,' or 'Strong Networking Skills.' This layered approach allows for the most informed decisions in selecting the best candidates for any given role.
Step 3: Testing Fluency with AI Language Proficiency Tests
The final step involves specialized language assessments that are integrated into the platform using a 3rd party AI. Candidates who have successfully navigated the initial screening and attribute matching are invited to undergo this language proficiency test. Although English is often the primary language assessed, the test can be tailored to evaluate proficiency in any language that a specific job role may require.
The Human Element
While 1840 & Company leverages the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline the recruitment process, the company strongly believes in the irreplaceable value of human touch and expertise.
"The human element in our vetting process is still indispensable. It adds a layer of assurance that each candidate is not only technically sound but also a good cultural fit," says Bryan DiGiorgio.
While the Global Talent Cloud excels at initial sourcing, filtering, and ranking of candidates, 1840’s recruiting team is actively involved at every step to offer nuanced insights and contextual understanding that technology alone cannot provide. They conduct comprehensive in-person interviews, behavioral tests, and skill assessments to ensure candidates are not only technically competent but also a cultural and behavioral fit.
About 1840 & Company:
1840 & Company is a global outsourcing provider, specializing in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and staff augmentation services. For more information about 1840 & Company, please visit their website to learn more.
Jay Douglas
1840 & Company
jayd@1840andco.com