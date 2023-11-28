Big Budz CBD is Enhancing the CBD Experience with its User-friendly Online Store
Big Budz CBD is an online platform for quality CBD, CBG, CBN, and THCA Hemp products.UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigBudzCBD has emerged as a reliable online platform for all Cannabis and Hemp-based products across the States. With their reliable shipping network, BigBudzCBD has achieved remarkable success in delivering premium quality products at highly affordable rates.
Their extensive product collection includes diverse offerings of CBD, CBG, CBN, and THCA products, catering to various customer needs and preferences. All products stem from 100% organically cultivated hemp farms, free from any type of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). These products have been researched extensively and constantly tested by third parties to ensure the highest quality and effective results.
Big Budz CBD offers various discounts, coupons, and loyalty programs for customer savings, including a veteran discount program.
Here is how the discount program works: For Consumers & For Retailers:
Consumers can redeem coupons at checkout directly on our website for increased savings, or can redeem their coupons at a store nearby.
Retailers will benefit in many ways by redeeming coupons for loyal customers.
Veterans can redeem “Citizen Green” coupons claimed through the “Efixii Uplift” app at their convenience at your retail locations. This means they don’t have to wait for their product orders to be fulfilled and shipped, making your stores an ideal place to redeem their coupons. Traffic is vital for any business, and it helps generate loyal customers to the specific retail stores that will not only claim coupons for their much-needed CBD products but will likely shop for other items at the store.
Another essential feature is the ability to collect customer purchasing data and feedback.
The business or brands will also be able to connect with the customers directly by sending push notifications and showcasing new flavors and products at their stores. Since it's straightforward to set up and completely free, there are no downsides.
With such initiatives, the company aims to make Cannabis and hemp-based products accessible to a wide-spread audience. BigBudzCBD has established a large clientele base in the United States thanks to its seamless online platform and dependable shipping network, and customers can enjoy free shipping on orders over $50.
The spokesperson of BigBudzCBD shared, “We are dedicated to providing effective and environment-friendly solutions, prioritizing the well-being of our customers over profits. We believe everyone deserves affordable access to high-quality CBD products".
"With our points and rewards mechanism, we want our customers to enjoy cost-saving opportunities and exclusive discounts, along with the best quality products out there,” he added.
BigBudzCBD’s CEO has ensured that all staff working at the company possess critical knowledge & personal experience of cannabinoids and, more importantly, exhibit dedication to providing top-notch service to all customers. All individuals are expected to understand the importance of building trust and fostering long-term relationships with customers.
The company invites individuals & business owners to join their community of happy customers & clients to experience the BigBudzCBD difference. To learn more about BigBudzCBD, visit: https://bigbudzcbd.com/
Connor Lange
BigBudzCBD
+1 269-932-8624
Customerservice@bigbudzcbd.com